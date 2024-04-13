PBKS vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. Punjab are eighth in the points table, with four points from five games. Rajasthan are table-toppers, with eight points from five matches.

PBKS went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs in their previous match. While the margin of defeat was a slender one, Punjab were on the back foot for most part of the game. Chasing 183, they slipped to 114-6 and it needed another swashbuckling stand between Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to take them closer to SRH's target.

After four consecutive wins, RR suffered their first defeat when they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Defending a total of 196, they had GT on the back foot at 157-6. However, brilliant cameos from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia lifted Gujarat to a last-ball win.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have met 26 times in the IPL, with PBKS winning 11 matches and Rajasthan 15. In the last game between the two sides, Punjab beat Rajasthan by four wickets in Dharamsala.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 26

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 11

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS's head-to-head record vs RR in home IPL games

The PCA Stadium in Mohali earlier served as Punjab Kings' home venue in the IPL. However, this season, they are playing their home matches in Mullanpur. If we look at PBKS' record versus RR in home games [including Dharamsala], the two sides have met eight times, with both teams winning four matches each.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 4

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals matches

If we look at the last five IPL games played between the two sides, Punjab have won two and Rajasthan three. PBKS and RR won close games by four and two runs respectively in the 2022 edition. Last season as well, both franchises won one match each.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals games:

RR (189/6) beat PBKS (187/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2023

PBKS (197/4) beat RR (192/7) by 5 runs, April 5, 2023

RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7, 2022

RR (185) beat PBKS (183/4) by 2 runs, September 21, 2021

PBKS (221/6) beat RR (217/7) by 4 runs, April 12, 2021