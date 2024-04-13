PBKS vs RR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 27

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were involved in yet another last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sanju Samson-led side got back to winning ways and extended their lead at the top with a three-wicket triumph in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. He named more injured candidates in the squad leading to Tanush Kotian and Rovman Powell making it to the playing XI. PBKS were also led by Sam Curran as Shikhar Dhawan missed out due to a shoulder niggle.

PBKS never had any sort of momentum in their innings. Replacement opening batter Atharva Taide failed to impress, and so did the rest of the top order of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh.

After spin bowling dominated the middle overs, PBKS were reduced to 103-6 in the 17th over, and required yet another inspiring finishing act by Ashutosh Sharma to stretch the total to 147-8.

RR debutant Tanush Kotian was promoted to the top of the order in Jos Buttler's absence. The duo put on RR's highest partnership of the season, as Yashasvi Jaiswal also got some valuable runs under his belt.

The visitors were cruising at one stage but lost their way in the chase as PBKS fought back with wickets. From 82-1, RR collapsed to 136-6. PBKS looked favorites at one stage after getting rid of both Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag in quick succession.

However, the Caribbean duo of Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer proved to be the final difference, especially the latter to finally seal the points.

#1 Avesh Khan and Jitesh Sharma's short but entertaining face-off

PBKS wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma backed away quite late off Avesh Khan's bowling. The right-arm pacer had almost completed his run-up and was about to bowl the delivery when Sharma moved away.

Avesh Khan reached mid-pitch on his follow-through and jokingly gestured throwing the ball at the batter while sporting a smile on his face.

Expand Tweet

The bowler got his revenge straightaway as Sharma tried to go over the in-field and clear mid-off. However, the mistimed shot found Riyan Parag. Avesh Khan used the opportunity to celebrate with his heart as he jumped right in front of the departing Jitesh Sharma.

#2 Sanju Samson's brilliance with the gloves to run out Liam Livingstone

The RR skipper played a huge hand in Liam Livingstone's runout in the 18th over. The Englishman was sent back after he began the pursuit of a second run, but was too slow for Samson's mastery with the gloves.

He had to fetch Tanush Kotian's throw from the deep a bit far from the stumps. Since it was not in his reach, he deflected it onto the stumps instantly, saving a couple of seconds, which proved to be the difference for the wicket.

Expand Tweet

Samson had some night with the gloves. He called for a catch to dismiss Atharva Taide, but the ball was snatched from his grasp at the last possible second by Kuldeep Sen following some miscommunication issue. The issue presented itself yet again when both Samson and Avesh Khan made a run together to claim a catch in the death overs off impact sub-Ashutosh Sharma.

However, with both players calling, neither backed away, leading to a spilled catch. Ashutosh Sharma made the most of his second chance, eventually finishing with an impactful cameo of 31 runs off 16 deliveries to boost PBKS' total.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer trumps Arshdeep in a back-and-forth final over

PBKS had the slight edge when RR needed 30 runs off the last 14 deliveries. However, Harshal Patel conceded consecutive boundaries to end the 18th over.

To make matters worse, Sam Curran also began the penultimate over with a set of boundaries to bring the equation down to 12 runs needed off 10. The stand-in skipper fought back with the wickets of Rovman Powell and Keshav Maharaj to leave Arshdeep Singh 10 runs to defend in the final over.

Expand Tweet

The left-arm pacer bowled two pinpoint yorkers to start the 20th over. Hetmyer responded with a brilliant six down the ground and then scored another six off the penultimate delivery to steer RR home. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 27 runs off 10 deliveries.