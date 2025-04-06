PBKS vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 18

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5, in match 18 of IPL 2025. RR secured a comprehensive 50-run victory, handing PBKS their maiden loss of the season.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer won the toss for PKBS and chose to field first. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson provided their team with an impressive start, stitching together an 89-run stand.

Jaiswal slammed a stunning half-century, top-scoring with 67 runs in 45 deliveries. Riyan Parag remained unbeaten on 43 from 25 balls, while Samson contributed 38 runs in 28 balls.

Lockie Ferguson claimed two scalps, whereas Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen picked up one wicket each. RR ultimately finished at 205/4 in 20 overs. PBKS' run chase began with speedster Jofra Archer dismissing Priyansh Arya on the very first ball.

Ad

Trending

The team's top-order batters failed to make a significant impact. Nehal Wadhera gave his side some hope with a 62-run knock off 41 balls. Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a cameo, scoring 30 runs from 21 balls.

Archer shone with the ball, registering fantastic figures of 4-0-25-3. He was pivotal in Rajasthan restricting Punjab to 155/9 after 20 overs.

RR now have two wins and as many losses after four games and are seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. PBKS, on the other hand, are fourth after suffering their first loss in three games.

Ad

Here's a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Jofra Archer seen sleeping in the dressing room during RR's innings

RR speedster Jofra Archer was spotted taking a power nap during RR's batting. The 30-year-old could be seen enjoying some sleep with a blanket on. The fast bowler snoozing caught the attention of many fans and the incident went viral on social media.

Ad

Following the short nap, Archer got straight to the business in the run chase, claiming a wicket on the first ball of the innings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from PBKS opener Priyansh Arya, Archer also dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful spell.

#2 Riyan Parag walks into the 30-yard circle to avoid no-ball

There was some drama on the final ball of the match. Riyan Parag was initially standing outside the 30-yard circle before Jofra Archer took his run-up. It would have been adjudged a no-ball as there would have been just three fielders in the ring.

Ad

Lockie Ferguson hit the ball for a four. While the game was over, there was some delay as the third umpire checked for the no-ball. After checking multiple times, the official concluded that Parag had walked into the circle in time and adjudged it as a fair delivery.

#3 Glenn Maxwell dazzles viewers with reverse sweep off Yuvdhir Singh's bowling

Expand Tweet

Ad

Glenn Maxwell entertained the crowd with his strokeplay, hitting three fours and a solitary six. He played a superb reverse sweep against pacer Yuvdhir Singh in the 13th over.

On the final ball of the over, the seamer had bowled a change of pace delivery into the stumps. Maxwell countered it by hitting the reverse sweep. The ball went over the short third-man fielder and raced away to the fence for a four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More