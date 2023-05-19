PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and IPL records

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) returns one last time to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, May 19. The Punjab Kings will host the Rajasthan Royals in this match set to take place in Dharamsala.

Both teams started well in IPL 2023 but lost momentum as the tournament progressed and find themselves in a do-or-die situation right now. A defeat in Friday's match will end the losing team's campaign, while the winning team will have a slender chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Before the contest between PBKS and RR gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history details of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records & stats

Dharamsala hosted an IPL match for the first time in 10 years on May 17, where the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by 15 runs.

The pitch report hinted that the pacers may receive some help from the surface, but it proved to be a high-scoring wicket. More than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs, with DC losing just two wickets batting first.

Here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Indian Premier League matches hosted by Dharamsala.

IPL matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011.

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DC) vs. Punjab Kings, 2011.

Highest team score: 232/2 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011.

Lowest team score: 116 - Punjab Kings vs. Deccan Chargers, 2011.

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - Deccan Chargers vs. Punjab Kings, 2010.

Average first-innings score: 178.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch report

The pitch for the last match at this venue had a lot of grass on it. It seemed like the ball would swing a lot, but after the powerplay overs, the fast bowlers did not receive any help from the pitch.

The Capitals' Rilee Rossouw and the Kings' Liam Livingstone blasted quick-fire 80+ scores while playing in Dharamsala. A similar pitch could be on offer for Friday night's match between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals as well.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Punjab Kings by 15 runs in the last IPL match hosted by this venue. DC scored 213/2 after being asked to bat first. In reply, PBKS finished with 198/8 despite a valiant 94-run knock from Liam Livingstone.

A total of 10 wickets fell in that contest between Delhi and Punjab, with pacers taking seven of them. The batters of the two teams hit a combined 24 sixes in 40 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 213/2 (Rilee Rossouw 82*, Sam Curran 2/36) beat Punjab Kings 198/8 (Liam Livingstone 94, Ishant Sharma 2/36) by 15 runs.

Poll : 0 votes