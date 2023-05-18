PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host this exciting contest on Friday (May 19).

The playoff hopes of the Punjab Kings suffered a major blow with their 15-run loss against the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. They are currently struggling in the bottom half of the points table with 12 points, having won six and lost seven of their 13 games.

PBKS bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they conceded a mammoth total of 213/3 in the first innings. In reply, Liam Livingstone played a blistering knock of 94 runs in just 48 balls at a strike rate of 195.83, but it was not enough as the team fell short by 15 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are also on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament after being thrashed by Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 112-run margin. They have slipped to sixth place in the points table with 12 points, having won six of their 13 games so far.

Adam Zampa bowled an economical spell and picked up two crucial wickets as the Royals restricted the Royal Challengers to a score of 171/5 in 20 overs. In response, the batting unit failed miserably as they got bundled for just 59 runs in 10.3 overs. Shimron Hetmyer was the top-scorer for the team with 35 runs off 19 balls.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 66, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, Friday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is a nightmare for the bowlers as run-scoring is comparatively easy at this venue. The seamers will be able to generate some pace and bounce initially, but the pitch is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game. The average first innings score at the venue is between 180 and 200.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

Conditions in Dharamshala on Friday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Team News

Expect Punjab Kings to field the same XI on Friday despite a loss against the Capitals.

Punjab Kings Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals Team News

We may see Trent Boult come back into the side in place of Adam Zampa, if he’s fit to take the field on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, KM Asif, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

Both teams suffered disappointing losses in their previous games and another loss will knock them out of the tournament.

However, the Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings have been more consistent in recent games, expect them to come out on top on Friday

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win the Match 66 of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

