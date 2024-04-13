PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch history and T20 records

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will play host to the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight. It is the third home game of the tournament for PBKS, who have recorded one win and one loss in Mullanpur so far.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have a 100 percent win record in away games this season. The Royals traveled to Mumbai earlier this season and crushed the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the fixture between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, here's a look at the pitch history of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur IPL records

Mullanpur has played host to two IPL 2024 matches so far. The wicket has seemed decent for batting in both games. Punjab Kings batted second on both occasions. In the match against Delhi Capitals, they chased down 175 in the last over, while against SunRisers Hyderabad, PBKS lost by two runs while chasing 183.

Here's a list of some other important stats and numbers that fans should know from the previous IPL games played in Mullanpur:

IPL matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Highest team total: 182/9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Lowest team total: 174/9 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 64 - Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report

The pitch equally helps the batters and bowlers. Pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged a four-wicket haul for the Punjab Kings in the last match at the venue. Only two batters have recorded half-centuries in four innings played here.

Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success in Mullanpur. The captain winning the toss might prefer chasing because of the rain prediction.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur last IPL match

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by two runs in the previous IPL game played on this ground. Nitish Kumar Reddy's fantastic half-ton guided SRH to 182/9 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS huffed and puffed but fell short by two runs in the end.

A total of 16 sixes were hit in the match between PBKS and SRH. The bowlers scalped 15 wickets, with spinners bagging none of them.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/9 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64, Arshdeep Singh 4/29) beat Punjab Kings 180/6 (Shashank Singh 46*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32) by 2 runs.