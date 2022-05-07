PBKS vs RR IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two of the most established franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they haven't experienced the kind of success they'd have liked in the competition. They attempted to start afresh ahead of the 2022 season, with revamped rosters led by free-spirited captains.

However, entering Match 52 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, May 7, both teams are under serious pressure. While RR have been hit by a spate of toss misfortune and have stumbled after a promising start, PBKS are yet to arrive at the right batting order and approach. Only two points separate them on the IPL 2022 points table, and a loss could spell doom for their playoff chances.

RR have played around with their fourth overseas slot very often, with none of their selections bearing fruit. They might be well-advised to replace Karun Nair with Rassie van der Dussen and trust the experienced South African to come good, as the Royals need runs given the struggles of Devdutt Padikkal at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, PBKS promoted Jonny Bairstow to open the batting in the previous game but the Englishman's poor T20 form continued. He needs to deliver for the Kings, who have been boosted by impressive returns from Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: PBKS vs RR

Jos Buttler has been the epitome of consistency this year

Jos Buttler has perched himself atop the IPL 2022 Orange Cap list, but he has had too much on his plate recently. Padikkal has not only eaten up deliveries but also failed to make up for his dots, provoking calls for the return of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sanju Samson notched up his first fifty of the season in the previous game, an innings he'd dearly love to build on.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped only two wickets in the last four matches and RR's parallel dip in form is no coincidence. With the Royals relying on eight overs of spin in the middle overs, Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin need to bowl well together against a PBKS middle order that has plenty of firepower and spin-hitting ability.

Punjab will need early wickets and if they can see the back of Buttler early, they can strangle the RR middle order post the powerplay. Sandeep Sharma has generated appreciable movement even if the wickets column hasn't been modified too often, while Kagiso Rabada is striking his standard Purple Cap-worthy form.

Overall, both PBKS and RR are in with a real shot to claim two points on Saturday. The Royals might have a slight edge, however. Not only are they bound to find some much-needed toss luck, but key players like Buttler, Chahal and Trent Boult are due. Samson might be the happier captain at the end of Match 52.

Prediction: RR to win Match 52 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna