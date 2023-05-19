PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

On the back of defeats in their respective last matches, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) need a lot to go their way to make the playoffs of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. made a slew of tactical decisions that backfired in their loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) that saw them stay on 12 points from 13 matches. Their net run rate is considerably negative, and they'll need a miracle to get near fourth spot in the standings.

The Royals, meanwhile, turned in a shambolic display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to be bowled out for just 59. The hammering saw their net run rate just survive entering the wrong side of zero, and they too need RCB and the Mumbai Indians (MI) to not reach 16 points.

In the reverse fixture, Nathan Ellis' four-wicket haul, along with important knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh, sealed the deal for the Kings. No RR player scored a half-century or picked up more than two wickets in that clash, which was at Guwahati.

Dharamsala will play host to the second PBKS vs RR clash of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 19.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Barely breathing teams seek one last lifeline

Sanju Samson and Co. are on the back of a terrible display against RCB

Dharamsala provided excellent conditions for a T20 game when PBKS took on DC. There was plenty of assistance for the fast bowlers if they hit the right lengths, especially in the powerplay. At the same time, true pitch conditions and short boundaries played into the batters' hands.

RR could relish playing at the venue. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler will need to get a move on in the powerplay, and the likes of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, who've been inconsistent in IPL 2023, will need to step up too.

Do the Royals have the bowling attack to make the most of the conditions? Trent Boult's return could help matters, while they could also consider bringing in either Obed McCoy or Jason Holder instead of Joe Root to generate some bounce.

PBKS, meanwhile, will want their big guns to step up. Shikhar Dhawan's form has tailed off a bit in recent matches, and bowling spearheads like Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh look way off the pace as of now.

Neither team has inspired much confidence this season. While Rajasthan still seem to be the better side on paper and have more match-winners in their ranks, they just haven't stepped up in IPL 2023. Punjab have punched above their weight, but they too have found it tough to deliver under pressure.

This one should be a close contest, with RR perhaps being the slight favorites.

Prediction: RR to win Match 66 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 66 of IPL 2023? PBKS RR 0 votes