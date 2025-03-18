Picking an all-time Delhi Capitals XI ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of three teams to have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008 but never win the trophy even once. They came close to winning it in 2020 when they made the final but lost to the Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2024, they finished sixth and failed to make the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have had a change in leadership ahead of the IPL 2025 season. They announced all-rounder Axar Patel as the leader after Rishabh Pant's exit. They also announced former RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis as their vice-captain for the upcoming season.

Over the years, Delhi have had some great players in their side including Indian and overseas stars. Ahead of the new season, here's a look at their all-time playing XI.

All-time Delhi Capitals XI ahead of IPL 2025

Openers - David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 5: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab - Source: Getty

David Warner began his IPL journey with the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevills) in 2009 and was with them till 2013. Warner returned to the franchise in 2022 for three seasons till 2024. He is the second highest run-getter for the team overall with 2,572 runs from 91 games including two hundreds and 22 fifties.

Accompanying him at the top is former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. Like Warner, Dhawan too began his IPL journey with Delhi in the 2008 season. He returned in 2019 and played for three seasons till 2021. Dhawan scored 2,066 runs for the franchise from 63 games with two centuries and 16 fifties.

Middle-Order - Virender Sehwag, Shreyas Iyer (C) & Rishabh Pant (WK)

CLT20 2012 Match 15 - Perth Scorchers v Delhi Daredevils - Source: Getty

Former India opener and Delhi Capitals skipper Virender Sehwag played for the franchise for six seasons (2008-2013) and scored 2,382 runs from 86 matches with one hundred and 17 fifties. He is the third-highest run-getter for them to date.

Shreyas Iyer, who began his IPL career with Delhi in 2015 and played for them till 2021, is their fourth-highest run-getter with ,2375 runs from 87 games. He led them for three seasons from 2018 to 2020, where they made the playoffs twice, including a final appearance in 2020. Iyer is also the captain of this all-time XI.

At No. 5 is wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is the highest run-getter for DC in the IPL with 3,284 runs from 111 matches with a hundred and 18 half-centuries. Pant was released by the franchise after the 2024 season. He will also don the gloves in this team.

All-rounders - Axar Patel & Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Axar Patel joined the Delhi Capitals in 2019 and has been an integral part of the team ever since. He was announced as their captain ahead of IPL 2025. Axar has scored 967 runs for the franchise from 82 matches and has also bagged 62 wickets, making him their third-highest wicket taker.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris also finds a place in Delhi's all-time XI. Morris scored 427 runs from 34 games for DC between 2016 and 2019 at a strke-rate of 160.52 and also picked up 41 wickets. Morris and Axar provide balance to this team, adding depth to the batting as well.

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Amit Mishra & Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is the second-highest wicket taker for the Delhi Capitals with 76 scalps from 50 games. Rabada played four seasons for them in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. His career-best performances in the IPL have come with Delhi when he bagged 30 wickets in 2020 and 25 in 2019.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav joined Delhi Capitals in 2022 and has played three seasons for them. He has picked up 47 wickets from 39 games at an average of 24.51 with three four-wicket hauls.

Along with Kuldeep, Amit Mishra will be the lead spinner in this side. He is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi with 110 wickets from 103 games including two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul during his time with the franchise.

Finally, South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje completes this team. Nortje is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Delhi with 60 scalps from 46 games and will lead the pace attack alongside Rabada.

