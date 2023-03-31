Picking the best fielder in each IPL 2023 team

Fielding is perhaps the most important and yet underrated aspect of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There have been instances where fielding has played a significant impact on a team's performance and results in a match.

There are specific drills that every fielding coach of every IPL team comes up with in order to keep the players sharp. While there are natural athletes in every team, players need to give their hundred percent to make a difference while on the field.

Here, we take a look at the best fielders from each IPL team ahead of this season:

Mumbai Indians – Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs will be vital for Mumbai Indians

Big things are expected from Tristan Stubbs this season. He is a dynamic batter, one that can change the complexion of the match in the final few overs. Apart from this, he is perhaps one of the best fielders in the format.

Stubbs has already given a glimpse of his fielding when South Africa took on England and he will be one of the key players for Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings – Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is India's best fielder

There is little doubt over Ravindra Jadeja's ability as a fielder. He is India’s best fielder across all positions and now that he has been placated ahead of the season, we expect better things from Ravindra Jadeja.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is an x-factor in the IPL

Glenn Maxwell has slotted in perfectly with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has been performing with both bat and ball and there is absolutely no doubt over his explosive fielding in all positions. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli would want to have a say in this!

Punjab Kings – Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza will make his IPL debut

Perhaps the biggest steal of the IPL auction – Sikandar Raza has shown enough promise about his potential in this format. He can be a game-changer with the bat and ball and despite his age, is one of the best fielders in the side.

SunRisers Hyderabad – Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips makes fielding a dynamic event

The New Zealand player is a sensational fielder and SRH would be thrilled to have him in their side. Phillips is a great sprinter and can also keep wickets if need be.

Lucknow Super Giants – Deepak Hooda

Can be a big IPL season for Deepak Hooda

This could be a big season for Deepak Hooda. He is a sure starter and hence, has the opportunity to shine with both bat and ball. Apart from this, he is also a safe fielder and is great in the deep during the end overs.

Rajasthan Royals – Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is an extremely talented cricketer

The Assam player has been an integral member of the Rajasthan Royals for a while now. He has been trusted in the middle order and apart from chipping in with the ball, Parag is also an exceptional fielder.

Delhi Capitals – Manish Pandey/David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain is their best fielder in IPL

Both these players are in their mid-30s and yet remain the best movers on a cricket field. They are extremely safe catchers and have great speed across the turf, which makes them a great asset to have in the field.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy is an exceptional fielder

Anukul Roy is an extremely handy left-arm spinner who can handle the willow as well. However, he is also a dynamic fielder and has already taken screamers in the domestic circuit.

Gujarat Titans – David Miller

David Miller remains a dynamic fielder in IPL

The South African stalwart is Gujarat’s best fielder across a number of positions. While he will be given competition from the likes of Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, Miller has shown that he is the man one would want under a high ball when the pressure is amped.

