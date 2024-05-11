Picking the best playing 11 from Week 7 of IPL 2024 ft. Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel

Week seven of IPL 2024 came to a close with Gujarat Titans (GT) getting the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. With the triumph, Gujarat Titans also kept their slim playoffs hopes alive.

After the conclusion of week seven, eight teams are still in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. They were followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were eliminated after their 60-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala.

After the end of week seven of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to occupy the top two slots in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are third with 14 points, followed by CSK, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who all have 12 points each.

As we head into week eight of IPL 2024, we look back at week seven (May 4-May 10) and pick the best playing XI.

Openers: Virat Kohli, Travis Head

RCB's seasoned batter Virat Kohli and SRH's destructive left-hander Travis Head would be the openers in the combined IPL 2024 XI for week seven. Kohli contributed 42 off 27 against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru and was the Player of the Match for his sublime 92 off 47 balls in the triumph over Punjab Kings, a knock which featured seven fours and six sixes.

Head contributed 48 off 30 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and followed it up with a brutal 89* off 30 balls in the 10-wicket hammering of LSG, a knock that included eight fours and eight sixes.

Middle-order & all-rounders: Shubman Gill (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill would be the captain in the combined IPL 2024 XI for week seven. Gill has had a disappointing IPL 2024, but was Player of the Match for his sublime 104 off 55 balls in the must-win clash against CSK, hammering nine fours and six sixes.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav scored a spectacular hundred in his team's crushing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 174, MI seemed set for another defeat at 31-3. However, Suryakumar clobbered 12 fours and six sixes in his 102* off 51 balls as MI clinched the game by seven wickets.

CSK's Daryl Mitchell also features in the best playing XI for week seven. The Kiwi all-rounder contributed 30 off 19 against Punjab Kings and followed it up with a valiant 63 off 34 balls in the loss to Gujarat - a knock that featured seven fours and three sixes.

LSG's aggressive stroke-maker Nicholas Pooran would be the keeper-batter in the combined IPL 2024 playing XI. The West Indies southpaw contributed an unbeaten 48 off 26 balls in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashing six fours and a six as Lucknow recovered from 66-4.

CSK's seasoned cricketer Ravindra Jadeja would be the main all-rounder in the best XI for IPL 2024. The 35-year-old was the Player of the Match for his stupendous showing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Jadeja first contributed 43 off 26 with the willow and then picked up 3-20 with his left-arm spin.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Mohammed Siraj (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj would be the frontline pacers in the best IPL 2024 XI for week seven, while Ravichandran Ashwin would be the main spin bowling option.

Gujarat Titans' Mohit lifted himself after a few disappointing matches and starred with 3-31 in the triumph over Chennai Super Kings. The right-arm pacer got the big wickets of Mitchell, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube to derail's CSK innings.

PBKS' Harshal was brilliant with the ball in week seven. He claimed 3-24 against Chennai, which included the scalp of MS Dhoni. When Punjab took on Bengaluru in Dharamsala, the pacer again starred with three key wickets.

RCB's Siraj rediscovered his bowling rhythm in week seven of the T20 league. The right-arm fast bowler was Player of the Match for his figures of 2-29 in the win over Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. He picked up 3-43 in the 60-run win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

RR's Ashwin finally came up with an impressive bowling effort in week seven. He registered figures of 3-24 from four overs against Delhi Capitals, getting the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel and Abishek Porel.

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' in-form batter Sai Sudharsan would be the Impact Player in the best XI for week seven of IPL 2024. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant 103 off 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, striking five fours and seven sixes. He added 210 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Gill.

