Picking the combined 11 of GT and RR after IPL 2023

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were easily the most consistent side of IPL 2023. The defending champions had won 10 out of their 14 games to top the table at 20 points while CSK at second place was well behind at 17 points.

It seemed that GT were on course to win their second consecutive title with CSK needing 10 runs off 2 balls against Mohit Sharma who was executing his yorkers to perfection. However, their efforts were undone by the heroics of Ravindra Jadeja who took CSK to their fifth IPL title.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, started the tournament as one of the favorites after reaching the final of IPL 2022. With players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, and Jason Holder, RR were easily amongst the top 3 bowling attacks on paper.

Even their batting looked dangerous with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Joe Root, Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel.

However, in spite of winning five out of their first seven matches, RR could only muster seven wins by the end of the group stage. They could not make it to the Playoffs after ending the season on the fifth position.

The contrasting seasons of the finalists of IPL 2022 was indeed a surprise as most experts predicted both teams to make it to the Playoffs. Nonetheless, several players from both teams made their mark this season. On that note, let us pick the combined XI of RR and GT from IPL 2023.

#1 Top-Order - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan

The two obvious choices at the top of the order for this side would be Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Finishing fifth in the Orange Cap race, Jaiswal struck 625 runs in 14 innings at a stupendous average of 48.08 and a phenomenal strike rate of 163.61.

He scored five half-centuries and one hundred, including the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL - off just 13 balls against KKR. His heroics have earned him a maiden call-up in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final as an injury cover.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, won the Orange Cap. The heir-apparent to the legendary Virat Kohli, Gill scored 890 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 157.80 and an average of 59.33. The young batting sensation struck an astonishing three centuries and four half-centuries in the course of the competition. He scored his highest IPL score of 129 against MI in the high-pressure Qualifier 2.

Sai Sudharsan would consider himself unlucky to just play eight matches this season, in spite of being in tremendous form. The hero of the final for GT scored 362 runs at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40. He scored three half-centuries in IPL 2023.

#2 Middle-Order - Hardik Pandya (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket-Keeper), and David Miller

Hardik Pandya is the obvious choice for captaining this side as he led GT to their second straight final. His strategies and field placements were spot-on throughout the tournament and he was able to get the best out of his players.

In 15 innings, Pandya scored 346 runs at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 136.75. With the ball however, he had a disappointing season as he picked up just 3 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of 9.12.

Sanju Samson looked in good touch throughout the competition but often failed to convert his starts. In 14 matches, the RR Captain scored 362 runs at an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 153.38.

Samson struck three half-centuries. It could have easily been a season where 600-700 runs were scored by him but the keeper-batsman ended up having only a decent season.

In 13 innings, David Miller scored 259 runs at an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.50. Although Miller did not perform consistently, his returns were decent and the southpaw played some match-winning cameos for the side. He remained unbeaten on five occasions, meaning that he finished the innings or the game on several occasions for GT.

#3 All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan

The two bowling all-rounders of the side would be Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan. Both of these world-class spinners had a phenomenal IPL with the ball.

In 13 matches, Ashwin took 14 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.51. He allowed RR to control the game in the latter half of the powerplay and the middle overs.

Rashid Khan finished third in the Purple Cap race. He picked up 27 wickets in 17 innings at an economy rate of 8.23. He even picked up a hat-trick against KKR, dismissing the likes of Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, and Sunil Narine.

Even with the bat, Khan struck 130 runs in 9 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 216.66 and an average of 32.50. His high score of 79* against MI showed that he is more than a pinch-hitter and can play long innings like any top-order batter.

#4 Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal had yet another excellent season in the IPL. In 14 innings, Chahal took 21 wickets at a fine economy rate of 8.17. Chahal took three 4-fers this season. The most impressive feature of his bowling was his ability to bowl exceedingly well in the death overs, apart from his usual exploits in the middle overs and the Powerplay.

The Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami had a tremendous season for GT. In 17 innings, Shami picked up 28 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 8.03, considering that he bowled majorly in Powerplay and death overs. His exceptional swing bowling displays with the new ball is excellent news for Team India fans before the World Test Championship Final in England.

The comeback man, Mohit Sharma's story has inspired one and all. After playing for India and winning the Purple Cap in 2014 for CSK, he fell out of favour and eventually became a net bowler for GT in IPL 2022.

He returned to the team after Yash Dayal was dropped. In 14 matches, he took 27 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 and was largely used to bowl in the second half of the innings. He took two 4-fers and one 5-fer in the season. Had he played the entire season, he could have easily won the Purple Cap.

With that, we complete our piece on the combined 11 of GT and RR after IPL 2023. Do you agree with these selections? Let us know in the comments section below.

