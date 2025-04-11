Picking a combined CSK-KKR playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Sunil Narine, MS Dhoni 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had mediocre starts in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Yellow Army have lost four out of the five matches so far, KKR have won just two out of the five matches they have played so far.

In the past, we have seen both these franchises turning their fortunes around after an indifferent start and went on to qualify for the playoffs. However, they will have their task cut out in the ongoing season, with the top five teams playing some quality brand of cricket.

The two teams will square off in the 25th match of the tournament on Friday (April 11) and a win will be important for them to get their campaign back on track. Having won eight IPL trophies combined, it is obvious that both teams know how to win tournaments.

Ahead of their clash, we have made a combined XI featuring players from both teams. Here is the combined XI:

One of the most prolific run scorers in ICC ODI tournaments, Rachin Ravindra is yet to realise his potential in the shortest format. However in this edition he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of and the talent he possesses. He will look to make a significant impact in the match against KKR.

One of the most brutal strikers of the ball in the powerplay, Sunil Narine has been utilised perfectly with the bat in the last couple of seasons. He is more or a hit and miss player and you can't expect consistency with him with the bat. However he is a special bowler who still remains one of the best for KKR in any facets of the game.

Middle order and all-rounders - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Andre Russell

The KKR captain has reinvented his style of batting and has become an integral feature of the three time champions. He realised his potential as a hard hitting batter playing for CSK and have looked in superb touch in this edition. He can play according to the game situation and has led KKR well.

The third-costliest buy in the mega auction, Venkatesh Iyer has slowly started getting into his groove after a couple of low scores. He is a powerful ball striker and can bat both in the top and middle order. He scored a brilliant 60 against SRH in Kolkata but needs to be more consistent as the tournament goes on.

An outstanding ball striker, Shivam Dube is yet to make his presence felt in the tournament so far. He has come in as the impact sub in most of the matches so far and showed a few glimpses of his prowess in the previous game against PBKS. An in-form of Shivam Dube who make a massive difference for CSK.

A left arm spinner can keep bowling at one place relentlessly, Ravindra Jadeja has been a pivotal member of the Yellow Army for more than a decade. He lends the ideal balance for CSK with his batting prowess towards the lower middle order. He can bowl four quality overs and can make a difference with the bat.

MS Dhoni is back as the CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. Dhoni will also lead this combined XI.

Even at the age of 43 he still remains one the best behind the stumps. While his batting quality reflexes has gone down drastically, he can still execute the big shots against any seasoned bowler.

Andre Russell also finds himself in the XI owing to his power-hitting skills and ability to contribute with the ball. He is one of the finest ball strikers and can make a match-winning impact whenever the chips are down for CSK. He also bowls at a good pace and can bowl at any juncture of the game.

Bowlers - Noor Ahmad, Varun Chakravarthy and Khaleel Ahmed

The left arm wrist spinner has been in the form of his life in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He is currently the leading wicket-taker this season with 11 wickets to his name at an average of 13.64. Despite his exceptional form, it hasn't quite reflected in CSK’s performance. He will be hoping for another impactful performance against KKR.

Varun Chakravarthy in addition with Sunil Narine has been a spin duo who has tormented many batting line-ups. Chakravarthy reinvented himself as an international bowler, having performed brilliantly for KKR in the previous season. When on song, Chakravarthy could be the match-winner KKR is looking for.

Among the very few fast bowlers who has bowled well for CSK in IPL 2025, the name of Khaleel Ahmed comes at the top. He swings the ball both ways with the new ball and has taken 10 wickets in five matches so far. With Dhoni at the helm, he might look to use him like Deepak Chahar and bowl him out in the first ten overs itself.

Impact Sub - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh will come in as the impact sub in this combined XI. He is one of the finest modern day finishers in the shortest format and it was his magic performances for KKR which earned him a place in the national team.

He played a blinder of a knock in the previous game against LSG but couldn't quite turn it into a match-winning one as he was sent very low in the batting order. KKR might look to use him in the middle order and reserve more deliveries for the striker to allow him to build his innings.

