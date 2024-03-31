Picking a combined DC-CSK playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Axar Patel, Rachin Ravindra 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 13 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31. The Delhi-Chennai clash will be the second game of the double-header.

DC are yet to get on the IPL 2024 points, having lost both their matches so far. They went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their opening match of the tournament. Then, in their second match, they came second best against Rajasthan Royals (RR), registering defeat by 12 runs. DC were set to chase 186, but finished on 173-5.

In contrast, Chennai Super Kings, under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, have begun their title defense in an excellent manner. They thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at home. In their second match, they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs at Chepauk. After posting 206-6 on the board, CSK held GT to 143-8.

In the head-to-head battle, Chennai Super Kings have a significant 19-10 lead over Delhi Capitals. As the teams gear up for Sunday's clash, we pick a combined DC-CSK playing XI for IPL 2024.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

The CSK duo of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad would open the innings in the combined Delhi-Chennai XI. Rachin has had a terrific start to his IPL career. He slammed 37 off 15 balls against RCB and 46 off 20 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Gaikwad was dismissed for a run-a-ball 15 against Bengaluru and contributed 46 off 36 against Gujarat. He is yet to set IPL 2024 on fire, but has given glimpses of what to expect.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Pic: iplt20.com)

Shivam Dube has been exceptional with the bat ever since shifting base to CSK. He contributed an unbeaten 34 off 28 in the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and followed it up with a brilliant 51 off 23 against Gujarat Titans. Even in a team of proven performers, he is turning out to be an X-factor player.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant has had a disappointing start to IPL 2024 both as captain and batter. While Delhi Capitals have lost both the matches they have played, Pant has failed to make a mark with the bat. He has registered 18 and 28 in his two innings. However, he still finds a place in the combined XI on the basis of his reputation as a match-winner.

Daryl Mitchell has not done anything exceptional for CSK in IPL 2024. But, he has made handy contributions with both bat and ball. The Kiwi scored 22 against RCB and 24* against Gujarat. He also got the wicket of Vijay Shankar in the second game courtesy of a brilliant MS Dhoni catch.

Tristian Stubbs played a fine knock for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals in a losing cause. He hammered 44* off 23 balls, slamming two fours and three sixes. Stubbs can be a handy batter when it comes to playing quick-fire knocks.

Given what he brings to the table, it is difficult to leave out Axar Patel from the combined DC-CSK playing XI for IPL 2024. Axar has contributed 21 and15* in the two matches. He has been economical with the ball, registering figures of 0/25 against PBKS and 1/21 versus RR.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar (Pic: iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav would be the main spinner in the combined XI. The left-arm wrist-spinner was brilliant in the match against Punjab Kings, registering figures of 2/20. He dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to keep DC's hopes alive in the contest. Kuldeep was slightly expensive against RR, with figures of 1/41, but did get the big wicket of Jos Buttler.

Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed would be the main pacers in the DC-CSK combined playing XI. Chahar impressed with 2/28 against GT, getting the early scalps of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

After his brilliant four-fer in the IPL 2024 opener against RCB, Mustafizur impressed against Gujarat Titans as well, registering figures of 2/30 from his four overs. Delhi Capitals' left-arm pacer Khaleel has done a good job for his team. He claimed 2/43 against Punjab and 1/24 versus Rajasthan.