Picking a combined DC-MI playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah 

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a disastrous note, winning only one out of their five matches so far. But notably in the past, they have clawed their way from such situations to lift the IPL title.

This season, MI have performed well in patches but failed to nail the crucial moments, which is why they are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 13, in desperate need of a win.

One of the perennial underachievers of the IPL, Delhi Capitals are off to a fiery start in the competition, having won all four matches so far. Everything seems to have clicked for them with the new signings making a big impact. They will look to continue their winning juggernaut and not allow a sniff to the Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the clash between the two sides, we have compiled a combined XI featuring players from both sides. Here is the XI:

Openers- Ryan Rickelton and Jake Fraser-McGurk

Ryan Rickelton is seemingly getting to his best over the last few games, and can utilize the powerplay with his power-hitting abilities. He came into the tournament on the back of a splendid performance across formats but has lacked consistency.

His opening partner in this XI, Jake Fraser-McGurk, has been a shadow of himself this term and hasn't yet found his mojo. However, he can change the complexion of the game in just one over, so that X factor makes him a part of this combined playing XI.

One of the most promising young stars who has gone under the radar is Abishek Porel. He is a natural ball striker and can tonk the ball a long way. He has been given the responsibility to bat in the top of the order, and has done a decent job for DC so far. Abishek is also a brilliant gloveman.

Suryakumar Yadav has slowly found his mojo as the tournament has progressed. He didn't quite start the way he would have wanted, but found his lost touch in the last few games. He hasn't been at his consistent best, but a massive knock seems to be around the corner. MI’s fortunes depend a lot on Surya.

KL Rahul has managed to express himself in the new franchise. Delhi Capitals have given him the freedom, and he has batted brilliantly in the tournament so far. He has played a couple of match-winning knocks already and will look to make another significant contribution against the Mumbai Indians.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has done everything possible with both bat and ball, but hasn't found the support from his teammates. He has bagged 10 wickets in four matches so far and has also chipped in with vital cameos. Hardik single-handedly brought MI back into the game against RCB before a lower-order collapse saw them go down.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has led the team admirably. In just his first season as a captain, Axar has been decisive with his bowling changes and has led from the front. He has bowled the difficult overs and will look to lead his team to another victory against MI.

Mitchell Starc was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the mega auction last year. The left-arm speedster, having changed his base, has been a great addition for the Delhi Capitals, taking wickets both in the powerplay and the death.

Starc has gone for a few runs on a couple of occasions, but his wicket-taking abilities make him an integral member of the Capitals. He has bagged nine wickets in four matches so far.

Coming in next is another match-winner, Kuldeep Yadav, who has controlled the game in the middle overs for DC. The left-arm wrist spinner has been an out-and-out match-winner, picking up eight wickets in four matches at an incredible average of 11.22. He will be looking for another match-winning performance against five-time champions MI.

One of the best new ball bowlers in the tournament, Trent Boult, also features in this combined XI. He has taken the most wickets in the first over in the history of IPL and can crack the game open in the powerplay itself. Boult has gone for runs in the death, and Hardik might be looking to finish his quota as early as possible.

Jasprit Bumrah, the best all-format bowler currently, will feature in any T20 team across the globe. He made a comeback against RCB after missing the first four games due to a back injury, but even then was the best bowler for MI. He is expected to take time to get into his groove.

Impact Sub- Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir could be used as the impact sub depending on the game situation. He can bat in the middle order and also bat as a finisher. He is a good ball striker and can also chip in with some overs if required.

