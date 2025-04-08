Picking a combined KKR-LSG playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakaravarthy 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. The match was initially slated to take place on Sunday, April 6, but was postponed due to security concerns amid Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

Both sides have settled in comfortably in the middle of the table, and are looking for a push ahead of the next leg of the competition. KKR and LSG have four points to their name each, with the former having a marginally better net run-rate.

KKR and LSG are coming on the back of much-needed wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), and are in search of momentum. On that note, let us take a look at the combined KKR-LSG playing 11 with impact sub ahead of the IPL 2025 clash.

Top Order: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (WK)

Mitchell Marsh has been among the finest openers in the IPL 2025, if not the best. Despite not being able to bowl, he picks himself in the team. His brute aggression, coupled with intent, has been a huge problem for the opposition to deal with.

With Orange Cap holder Nicholas Pooran cementing himself at No.3, and the fact that the majority of opening batters from both sides not faring well, it gives Ajinkya Rahane a chance to open the innings. The KKR skipper has more often than not had to come in to bat in the early stages of the innings, and has been exceptional against the pacers in the powerplay.

Pooran at No.3 allows the team to continue or create momentum after the first wicket falls. He has been brilliant in the role so far, scoring 201 runs in four innings with a strike rate of 218.47.

Middle Order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Abdul Samad, Andre Russell

KKR middle-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's IPL 2025 campaign has perhaps gone under the radar against the big names. The youngster, with 128 runs in four innings at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12, has played his role to perfection, especially at a time when KKR's top-order is not firing on all cylinders. Additionally, he is also a reliable right-handed option in a left-handed dominated setup.

A lot has been said about Venkatesh Iyer not having the room to bat higher up the order, but the 30-year-old has shown glimpses after a bleak start to the season. His quick-fire fifty in the dominant win over SRH comes as a huge boost for the franchise.

Although Rinku Singh is the first-choice candidate for the No.6 role on the basis of reputation, Abdul Samad has been striking it brilliantly in the season so far. The LSG pinch-hitter has clobbered pacers in the death overs with a strike rate of 240. He has smashed nine boundaries off just 27 deliveries this season.

Andre Russell has had a largely subdued role this season with both bat and ball. But, the Caribbean ace's match-winning ability makes him a default pick.

Lower Order: Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Digvesh Rathi

Neither LSG nor KKR boasts overseas resources in the bowling department, which is why it is no surprise that the combined playing XI is a largely all-Indian bowling attack.

Sunil Narine has been far from his best with the bat, much like he has been since the aftermath of IPL 2024. However, his spin bowling is too valuable to leave him out of the side. The Caribbean ace can play a role with the bat even if he is not opening the innings, whether it be a pinch hitter in the middle or as a candidate to provide batting depth.

Shardul Thakur's innate wicket-taking ability, and good displays with the new ball is an asset that teams could use. He was also at his brilliant best during the death overs against MI. Coming in as a replacement, he is proving that he still belongs at the highest level.

Varun Chakaravarthy emerges as one of the frontline spin bowling options. The mystery spinner almost always has a say at the Eden Gardens, but he could be even more difficult to face on a baked surface in an afternoon contest.

Digvesh Rathi has made the headlines for his celebration, but he has been bowling quite well in his debut season. He has had to lead LSG's spin attack with Ravi Bishnoi woefully out of form. The leg-spinner has picked up at least a wicket in each of his first four matches with a respectable economy of 7.62.

Impact Sub Options: Vaibhav Arora, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh

Given that the combined XI has batting up until Shardul Thakur, it is the right setup during the batting innings. However, the team does need an additional pace bowling option, especially with Russell not rolling his arm over much this season.

The first choice impact sub option comes in the form of Vaibhav Arora. The KKR pacer has lived up to his reputation with the ball, moving it both ways in the powerplay to claim some key early wickets. Although Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are solid options for the role, they have been quite rusty since returning from injury.

