Picking a combined LSG-DC playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. LSG are in third position in the points table, with three wins and one defeat from four games. As for DC, they are in last place, with one win and four losses from five games.

Lucknow began IPL 2024 with a 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Since then, they have won three matches in a row. In their previous game, they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs at home. Batting first, LSG put up 163-5 on the board and then cleaned up GT for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Delhi Capitals suffered a 29-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. Bowling first, DC failed to restrict MI's batters, who put up a big score of 234-5 in their 20 overs. Delhi responded with 205-8, never really threatening the target.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers between Lucknow and Delhi, LSG have won all three matches played between the two sides so far. As Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals on Friday, we pick a combined XI of both sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Prithvi Shaw

LSG's Quinton de Kock would partner DC's Prithvi Shaw in the combined XI, forming an aggressive pair at the top of the order. De Kock has two fifties to his credit in IPL 2024. The left-hander smashed 54 off 38 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and followed it up with 81 off 56 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Shaw has only played three matches for DC in IPL 2024, but has made an impact in two of them. He smacked 43 off 27 balls in the win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam and contributed 66 off 40 balls in the high-scoring game against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Tristan Stubbs, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form with the willow. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Seasoned all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been a key figure in Lucknow's success in IPL 2024. He chipped in with a cameo and one wicket in the win over RCB. Against Gujarat Titans, he top-scored for LSG, with 58 off 43, hitting four fours and two sixes in a crucial knock.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant also finds a place in the combined Lucknow-Delhi XI. The aggressive keeper-batter contributed 51 off 32 balls in the win over CSK and followed it up with 55 off 25 against KKR. He, however, won't lead the team as he has struggled as captain.

Nicholas Pooran would be one of the finishers in the combined LSG-DC XI. The left-hander has been in brilliant touch in IPL 2024. In four matches, he has clobbered 178 runs at a strike rate of 169.52. The 28-year-old has been dismissed only once in the tournament so far. Pooran would also lead the combined XI.

Tristan Stubbs has been among the few positives for Delhi Capitals in an otherwise disappointing campaign so far. The talented South African batter hammered 44* off 23 against Rajasthan, 54 off 32 against Kolkata and 71* off 25 in the loss to Mumbai. DC can perhaps promote him in the batting order.

In Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel, the combined XI would have two quality all-rounders. Krunal whacked an unbeaten 43 off 22 against Punjab Kings and shone with brilliant figures of 3-11 in the win over Gujarat Titans.

Axar has not done much with the bat, barring a couple of cameos. However, he has done a good job with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets so far and has been reasonably economical in most games. Against MI, he picked up 2-35, including a brilliant return catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Delhi Capitals left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed would bring variety to the bowling attack. He has been among the wickets in all of DC's matches in IPL 2024. In five games, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 24.29.

LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has only picked up two wickets in four matches so far. He took a sensational return catch to dismiss Kane Williamson in the match against GT. Given his talent and attitude, it is difficult to leave him out of the playing XI.

Lucknow pacer Yash Thakur also finds a place in the combined XI on the basis of his exploits in the triumph over Gujarat Titans. Thakur picked up 5-30 to bowl away GT as they fell way short in a chase of 164.