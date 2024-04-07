Picking a combined LSG-GT playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Quinton de Kock, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 21 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. The game will be the second of a double-header.

LSG have made a good start to their IPL 2024 campaign. After going down to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in their first game in Jaipur, they have registered back-to-back wins. Lucknow beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs at home before getting the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shifting our focus to 2022 winners GT, they have had a mixed run so far, winning two games and losing as many. In their last match, they were in a good position to register a victory after posting 199-4, batting first. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) stunned GT with a brilliant counter-attack.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers between the two sides, Gujarat Titans have a dominant 4-0 record, something Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to change. As LSG and GT prepare for their latest battle, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024:

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk), Shubman Gill (c)

Lucknow's Quinton de Kock gets the nod over his franchise skipper KL Rahul in the combined XI. The left-handed keeper-batter has scored consecutive half-centuries. De Kock hit 54 off 38 against Punjab Kings and slammed 81 off 56 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT captain Shubman Gill would lead the combined XI. After warming up with 31 against Mumbai Indians and 36 against SunRisers Hyderabad, he slammed a brilliant 89* off 48 against PBKS. Gill becomes a lot more dangerous once he finds his rhythm.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Sai Sudharsan, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Sai Sudharsan has got a number of starts for Gujarat Titans. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Sai Sudharsan has batted with great resolve for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. The youngster has crossed the 30-run mark in all four games he has played so far. The 22-year-old scored 45 against Mumbai, 37 against Chennai, 45 against Hyderabad and 33 against Punjab. The franchise would, of course, want him to convert his starts into bigger scores.

LSG all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya would add versatility to the combined XI. Stoinis has contributed cameos in his last two games and picked up one wicket against RCB. Krunal scored a brilliant 43* off 22 against Punjab Kings and has been decent with the ball too.

Nicholas Pooran has been excellent in the finishing role for the Super Giants and would be expected to perform the same role in the combined playing XI. The West Indian smashed 64* off 41 against Rajasthan Royals, followed it up with 42 off 21 against Punjab Kings and contributed an unbeaten 40 off 21 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT's Rahul Tewatia also finds a place in the combined Lucknow-Gujarat IPL 2024 XI on the basis of his proven finishing skills. The big-hitting left-hander contributed 22 off 15 against Mumbai Indians and 23* off 8 against Punjab Kings. Depending on the situation, he could also be promoted in the batting order.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma

Mayank Yadav has made a fantastic start to his IPL career. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

GT's seasoned leg-spinner Rashid Khan also features in the combined XI. After going wicketless in the opening game, he has picked up four wickets in the last three matches. Rashid is yet to hit peak form, but it's only a matter of time given the quality he possesses.

LSG pacer Mayank Yadav has been exceptional for the franchise in the two games he has played.

The young fast bowler walked away with the Player of the Match award in both games for his three-fers. Mayank has made such a big impact in two games that calls for him to be picked in India's T20 World Cup squad are gaining momentum.

Lucknow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also finds a place in the combined XI. The 23-year-old has claimed only one wicket in three games but has bowled a lot better than his returns suggest.

Experienced GT pacer Mohit Sharma completes the playing XI. The right-arm medium pacer has claimed seven wickets in four games at an average of 18.71. The 35-year-old was the Player of the Match for his 3-25 against SunRisers Hyderabad.