Picking the combined LSG and RCB 11 after IPL 2023

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) had yet another impressive IPL season in 2023, finishing third in the group stage. LSG picked up 17 points in 14 matches, courtesy of eight wins and one no result.

However, the franchise lost the Eliminator for a second consecutive season as they were knocked out of IPL 2023 after a resounding loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a mixed IPL 2023 campaign. While some individual brilliance helped them stay in the hunt for a Playoff spot until their final game, the lack of a combined team effort resulted in their sixth-place finish in the standings. Out of 14 games, RCB won and lost seven each.

The intense rivalry between the two teams was one of the major talking points of the season. In the first match between the two sides in Bengaluru, where LSG successfully chased down 213, Avesh Khan celebrated wildly while team mentor Gautam Gambhir signaled to the home crowd to remain silent.

In the second encounter in Lucknow, defending 127, RCB bowlers breathed fire as they bowled out LSG for 108. However, the game will be remembered for the on-field face-off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir.

On that note, let pick the combined LSG and RCB 11 after IPL 2023.

#1. Top-Order - Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

With 939 runs this season, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis broke the record for the most runs by any pair in a single campaign in the league's history. The duo surpassed the record previously held by Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Their three hundred and five fifty-run stands at the top of the order were one of the main factors in RCB's ability to remain in contention for a Playoff position up until their final match.

Skipper du Plessis scored 730 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 153.68 and an astounding average of 56.15. The South African notched eight half-centuries and was seldom dismissed early. He was in line to win the Orange Cap, but was ultimately surpassed by Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, Kohli overcame the tragedies of the IPL 2022 with an incredible season with the bat. The former Indian skipper scored 639 runs in 14 games with an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82.

Kohli scored six half-centuries and slammed back-to-back hundreds in must-win games for his team in the race for the Playoffs. He finished fourth in the Orange Cap standings, despite playing fewer matches than Devon Conway and Shubman Gill, who finished third and first respectively.

Glenn Maxwell was the RCB batting order's X-factor throughout the entire season. Maxwell scored 400 runs in 14 games at an astounding strike rate of 183.48 and an average of 33.33. The Australian scored five half-centuries and frequently took the initiative. Unfortunately, RCB were too reliant on their 'KGF' trio, with the middle-order unable to make a significant impact.

#2. Middle-Order - Michael Bracewell, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran (Wicket-keeper)

Michael Bracewell was perhaps one of the RCB players that saw the least amount of action. Bracewell scored 58 runs in four innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 123.40. He also did well with the ball, picking up six wickets in five games at an acceptable economy rate of 8.63, in spite of bowling a lot in the Powerplay.

Marcus Stoinis had another outstanding IPL season with LSG, scoring 408 runs with a strike rate of 150 and an average of 31.38. The Australian hit three half-centuries, including an unbeaten 89. He made a crucial contribution with the ball as well, taking five wickets in five innings, bowling at an economy rate of 9.23.

Nicholas Pooran played in 15 matches, scoring 358 runs with an astounding strike rate of 172.94, proving to be the ideal finisher for LSG. Over the course of this season, the Trinidadian scored two half-centuries, 26 fours and as many sixes. Thus, Pooran justified his price tag of ₹16 crores. He kept wickets decently as well.

#3. Bowlers - Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra is an unexpected inclusion in this starting XI. The 40-year-old took seven wickets in seven innings at an economy-rate of 7.84. Whenever he played, his skills proved to be a handful and the Lucknow pitch would have undoubtedly suited his game. Thus, one can only wonder whether LSG underutilised him this season.

Ravi Bishnoi collected 16 wickets in 14 innings while maintaining an excellent economy rate of 7.74. Bishnoi frequently took wickets in the middle overs for LSG while also being frugal. He is without a doubt one of the top young wrist spinners in the world and has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the IPL over the past few years. His bowling partnership with Amit Mishra would be a formidable force for any team.

Mark Wood was one of the most lethal pacers in IPL 2023. He scalped an astounding 11 wickets in just four games, including a fifer against the Delhi Capitals, maintaining an 8.12 economy rate. However, the birth of his second child required him to leave early, and LSG sorely missed his services. He would have been a strong contender for the Purple Cap had he played all the games but he certainly made a major impact in the four games that he played.

Mohammed Siraj had a fantastic IPL 2023 as well. With the new ball, Siraj was at his devastating best, as he perplexed batters with his sheer pace, swing, and ferocity. He took 19 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.52. Siraj also performed admirably in the death overs. One would just wish that he used the yorker more frequently in death overs because he has a great one, as was demonstrated when he removed Andre Russell in the second game between RCB and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yash Thakur was one of the finds of IPL 2023. In nine matches, the youngster picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.07. Although slightly on the expensive side, he picked up wickets at regular intervals, providing breakthroughs for his captain on several occasions. He also managed to pick up a four-fer this season.

With that, we complete our piece on the combined LSG and RCB 11 after IPL 2023. Do you agree with this XI? Let us know in the comments section below.

