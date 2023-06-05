Rajasthan Royals (RR) started IPL 2023 on a positive note, winning four of their first five matches. Thereafter, the Sanju Samson-led team won only three of their remaining ten games and finished fifth in the points table, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won only six of their 14 matches in IPL 2023 and finished seventh on the points table.

KKR won two of their first three matches in IPL 2023 and lost four matches on the trot. They won only four of the remaining seven games. Nitesh Rana, in his first season as a captain of any IPL team failed to marshall his men in the playoffs.

Both teams saw some incredible individual performances in IPL 2023. Here is a look at the combined playing 11 of both RR and KKR after this year's competition.

Top order - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jason Roy, and Venkatesh Iyer

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fastest fifty in IPL history:



Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls.

KL Rahul - 14 balls.

Pat Cummins - 14 balls. Fastest fifty in IPL history:Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls.KL Rahul - 14 balls.Pat Cummins - 14 balls. https://t.co/J01VY39eDQ

The opening combination comprises Yashasvi Jasiwal and Jason Roy. Jaiswal took IPL 2023 by storm and smashed 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and an astounding strike rate of 163.61. He scored one century and five half-centuries in IPL 2023 and scored the fastest 50 in the history of IPL.

Jaiswal achieved this feat against KKR and smashed a half-century from just 13 balls. For his stellar performances with the bat, Jaiswal picked up the Emerging Player Award in IPL 2023.

Jason Roy went unsold in IPL 2023 auction and was the replacement for Shakib Al Hasan who withdrew from the competition due to personal reasons.

Roy played eight matches in IPL 2023 and did not disappoint. He scored 285 runs at an average of 35.63 and an impressive strike rate of 151.60 with two half-centuries to his name. IPL 2023 was Jason Roy's best IPL season as the English opener made his mark in the tournament.

At number 3 is Venkatesh Iyer who had an impressive season with the bat. Iyer made a name for himself in IPL 2021 but failed to replicate his performances in IPL 2022 and averaged a meager 16.55 with the bat in the said season.

However, the introduction of the impact player benefited Iyer. Though he did not bowl in IPL 2023, Iyer had a few impressive performances with the bat. He scored one century and two half-centuries while amassing 404 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of almost 29 and a strike rate of 145.85.

Middle-order and all-rounders - Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, and Andre Russell

Sanju Samson was impressive in IPL 2023 with the bat, was sharp behind the stumps, and was an impressive skipper. Samson occupies the number four position in this team and will be the captain and the wicketkeeper.

The RR skipper averaged 30.17 with the bat in 14 innings in IPL 2023 and had a strike rate of 153.39 while scoring 362 runs. Apart from Jaiswal, he did not have much support from other top-order batters which eventually led to RR's early exit from the tournament. Samson also picked up three catches and effected three stumpings in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh stunned one and all with his heroics in IPL 2023. His five sixes in the last over against the Gujarat Titans (GT) remains one of the best finishes to a game in the history of the IPL.

In 14 innings in IPL 2023, the left-hander has scored 474 runs at an impressive average of 59.25 and a strike rate of almost 150. He scored four half-centuries for his franchise this year. Rinku Singh has been perfectly playing the role of a finisher, especially while chasing targets

Shimron Hetmyer was impressive in the limited opportunities he got to bat in IPL 2023. In 13 innings in IPL 2023, the left-handed West Indian was unbeaten on five occasions and scored 299 runs at an impressive average of 37.38 and an astonishing strike rate of almost 152. He was used as a floater by RR in the middle order and played a couple of match-winning innings for RR in IPL 2023.

Though Andre Russell failed to take the IPL 2023 by storm, he was the better all-rounder as far as others from KKR and RR are concerned. Russell scored 227 runs in 14 innings at an average of 20.64 and had a strike rate of 145.51. He did not bowl much in IPL 2023.

In 15.1 overs this season, the all-rounder picked up seven wickets at an average of 24.57. He was a safe out-fielder and picked up six catches in IPL 2023.

Bowlers - Trent Boult, Ravi Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Both RR and KKR were dependent more on spin than pace bowling in IPL 2023 and hence only one pacer is an automatic choice in the playing 11.

Trent Boult bowled most of his IPL 2023 overs in the power-play and more often than not struck with the new ball. In 10 matches, the Kiwi bagged 13 wickets at an impressive average of 24 and a decent economy rate of 8.21, He had a few niggles during the IPL 2023 and could not play in all of RR's matches.

The spin trio comprises an off-spinner, a leg spinner, and a mystery spinner who all tasted success in IPL 2023. Ashwin picked up 14 wickets in IPL 2023 at an average of 21 and an impressive economy rate of 7.51. He was impressive with his variations and made his experience count, controlling the flow of runs in the middle-overs.

Having won the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, Chahal was on course to replicate his performances in IPL 2023. However, RR failed to advance in the playoffs and Chahal could not pick up the individual honor this year.

The leggie bagged 21 wickets in IPL 2023 at an average of 20.57 and had an economy rate of 8.18. He bowled well in tandem with Ashiwn during the course of the entire tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy failed to impress in IPL 2022. However, fans saw the best of him in IPL 2023. He picked up 20 wickets at an average of 21.45 in 14 matches and was one of the few players who were impressive for KKR in IPL 2023.

