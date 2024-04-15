Picking a combined RCB-SRH playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 30 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. RCB are languishing at last position in the points table, having won only one of their six matches. As for SRH, they are in fourth place, with six points from five games.

Bengaluru are on a four-match losing streak. In their previous game, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Sent into bat by MI, RCB scored 196-8 in their 20 overs. Mumbai chased down the target in just 15.3 overs.

Hyderabad have won their last two matches in IPL 2024. In their previous game, they survived a late fightback from Shashank Singh (46* off 25) and Ashutosh Sharma (33* off 15) to register a two-run win in Mullanpur. Batting first, SRH put up 182-9 on the board and then held PBKS to 180-6.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis and his partner at the top of the order, Virat Kohli, would open the batting in the combined RCB-SRH XI as well.

Expand Tweet

Du Plessis has made significant contributions with the willow in the last two games. He scored 44 off 33 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur and 61 off 40 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

Despite registering a rare failure in the match against MI, Kohli remains the leading run-getter in IPL 2024 heading into Monday's clash. In six matches, he has 319 runs to his name at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 141.78.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Dinesh Karthik

Nitish Reddy scored an impressive half-century under pressure. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

SRH's aggressive left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma has gone off the boil a bit since his cracking 63 off 23 deliveries against MI in Hyderabad. Since that sensational knock, he has registered scores of 29, 37 and 16. Abhishek will be keen to get back among the runs. If needed, he can also chip in with his left-arm spin bowling.

Rajat Patidar rediscovered his form with a blazing half-century in the match against Mumbai Indians. The RCB batter clobbered 50 off only 26 balls in the knock, slamming three fours and four sixes. Bengaluru would be hoping for more of the same from Patidar in the upcoming games.

SRH's hard-hitting keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen began IPL 2024 with two smashing half-centuries against Kolkata and Mumbai respectively. He has had a comparatively dry run since then. However, it seems only a matter of time before Klaasen hits his straps again.

SRH all-rounder Nitish Reddy played a brilliant knock in his team's triumph over Punjab Kings. Reddy slammed 64 off 37 balls with the aid of four fours and five sixes to lift Hyderabad after a poor start. He also contributed in the field, taking a catch and picking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma.

Veteran RCB keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik would be the finisher in the combined XI. Karthik has played some terrific knocks in IPL 2024, leading Rohit Sharma to quip that he is pushing for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The right-handed batter scored a scintillating 53* off 23 balls against MI, clobbering five fours and four sixes.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Reece Topley

Reece Topley took a brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the match against Mumbai. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins would lead the combined RCB-SRH XI. Apart from captaining the side brilliantly, Cummins has been excellent with the ball as well. In five matches, he has claimed six wickets at an average of 24.33 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Expand Tweet

Cummins' pace bowling partners Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan also feature in the combined XI. After a slow start, Bhuvneshwar has come into his own in the last two games, registering figures of 1-28 and 2-32. Natarajan has also done a decent job with his left-arm pace bowling. In three matches, he has claimed five wickets, including a three-fer against KKR.

England's left-arm pacer Reece Topley is the only representative from RCB in the combined XI. He picked up 2-27 against Rajasthan Royals before going wicketless against MI. In the match against Mumbai, though, he took a stunning catch to dismiss Rohit.