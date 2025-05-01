Picking a combined RR-MI playing XI with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 match ft. Hardik Pandya and Jofra Archer 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-stakes encounter will be held on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The two teams have had significantly different campaigns so far. After a slow start, Mumbai turned their season around impressively, winning five matches in a row and climbing to third on the points table with 12 points from 10 games. In contrast, the Royals have struggled to find consistency, currently sitting eighth with just six points from 10 matches.

Looking at their head-to-head record, MI and RR have faced each other 30 times in the IPL. Mumbai hold a slight edge with 15 wins, while Rajasthan have emerged victorious in 14 games, with one match ending in a no result. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium specifically, the Royals have dominated, winning six of their eight meetings against MI.

As both teams gear up for this crucial clash, in this article, we’ll select a combined RR-MI playing XI — including the impact substitute — ahead of their IPL 2025 showdown.

Picking a combined RR-MI playing XI with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 match

Top order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will open the innings in our combined RR-MI playing XI. Jaiswal has had a consistent season with the bat, scoring 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.33, including five half-centuries, proving to be a dependable presence at the top.

Joining him is Rohit Sharma, who seems to have hit peak form at the perfect time for Mumbai. The 38-year-old has amassed 158 runs in the last three innings, including two fifties, with a top score of an unbeaten 76, signaling a timely return to form.

At number three, we’ve slotted in Will Jacks. The English all-rounder has featured in nine matches, contributing 142 runs across eight innings. He has also chipped in with the ball, taking five wickets in as many innings, showcasing his all-round utility.

Middle-order / All-rounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying a fantastic IPL 2025 season. The Indian T20I captain has scored 427 runs in 10 innings at a superb average of 61.00 and an impressive strike rate of 169.44, including three half-centuries.

Dhruv Jurel will take the wicketkeeper’s spot in our combined playing XI. The 24-year-old has put in a solid performance so far, amassing 238 runs in nine innings at an average of 39.66, which includes one fifty.

Hardik Pandya, the premier all-rounder, will captain the side. The 31-year-old has played nine matches, contributing 109 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 160.29. He’s been equally impactful with the ball, claiming 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Wanindu Hasaranga will serve as the lead spinner in the lineup. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has taken 10 wickets in eight matches, with best figures of 4/35. He also brings the ability to contribute valuable cameos with the bat.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Sandeep Sharma

Our combined RR-MI Playing XI boasts a potent pace attack featuring four quality fast bowlers, each capable of turning a game on its head. Jofra Archer has been the standout pacer for RR. After a quiet start to the season, he’s hit his stride, picking up 10 wickets in 10 matches and consistently troubling batters with his pace and bounce.

For MI, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been key figures in their mid-season resurgence. Boult has led the charge with 13 wickets in 10 games, using his swing and accuracy to great effect. Bumrah, ever-reliable, has struck nine times in just six innings, underlining his value as MI’s spearhead.

Completing the pace quartet is Sandeep Sharma from the Royals. The experienced 31-year-old has consistently impressed over the past few seasons and has taken nine wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2025.

Impact Substitute:

Tilak Varma will feature as the impact substitute in our combined XI. The 22-year-old Mumbai Indians batter has been in outstanding touch this season, amassing 239 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.83, including two fluent half-centuries.

