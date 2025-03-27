The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started with some thrilling games and we can expect many more such matches in the coming days. We are just five days into the tournament, and the level of cricket has captured the imagination of all cricket fans.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the most explosive batting side in this edition of the IPL, will lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the competition on March 27 (Thursday). Both teams have some exceptional players in their ranks and it could be another cliffhanger.

SRH won their campaign opener against the Rajasthan Royals quite comfortably on the back of their stupendous batting performance. They scored 286 after being put into bat, the second-highest score in IPL history. Rajasthan put in a valiant effort but the target was way too much in the end.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants were in complete command in their first game against the Delhi Capitals. After posting a score over 200, their bowling unit reduced DC to an under-par score of 65/5 before a magical stand between Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam turned the match on its head.

Ashutosh stayed there till the end and smashed the LSG bowlers to all corners of the park as DC registered a one-wicket victory. Lucknow would rue the missed opportunity and look to turn it around in their second game.

On that note, let us have a look at a combined SRH-LSG XI along with the impact sub ahead of their clash:

Travis Head began his 2025 IPL stint in style. Source: Getty

It's very difficult to leave out Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma from a T20 XI. Given their ability to dominate opposition bowlers from the outset, the duo has been a terror for the opposition since last year. Even during the previous game, the duo shared a quickfire stand of 45 runs in just three overs.

Abhishek Sharma started with a flurry of boundaries while Head continued the onslaught by smacking boundaries at will. Abhishek has also become an integral member of the Indian T20 side. Head is the top-ranked T20I batter while his opening partner Abhishek occupies the second spot.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a century against RR. Source: Getty

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival at SRH in style by scoring a century in their opening match against the Rajasthan Royals. Ishan was at his imperious best and played with freedom to notch up his maiden IPL century. He is one of the most brutal strikers of the ball and should walk into this playing XI.

Batting at number four will be LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who might also don the wicket-keeping duties in this combined XI. He had a forgettable outing in his opening clash for LSG, scoring a six-ball duck and also missing a crucial stumping. However, he is an X factor and can turn the complexion of any game with his strokeplay.

One of the most explosive batters in world cricket at the moment, Nicholas Pooran could come in anywhere from three to five. He will walk into any T20 playing XI given his exceptional ability to tonk sixes regularly. He is a lusty striker of the ball both against pacers and spinners and will be an important member of this combined XI.

Nitish Reddy is an integral member of the SRH unit. Source: Getty

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy should be part of the combined SRH-LSG XI due to his exceptional all-round skills. He can mould his game according to the game situation and can play different roles for the SunRisers. He can also bowl some crucial overs in the top and the middle and should make an impact for SRH this season.

Another brutal power hitter, David Miller will be given the task of a finisher in this combined XI. He can consistently hit the big shots but tends to take a bit of time at the start. He smacked a couple of massive sixes to end the innings for LSG in their opening clash and will be looking for much of the same in the upcoming games.

Shahbaz Ahmed will play the role of an all-rounder in this combined XI. The left-arm spinner bowled the final over in the opening match against DC and almost bowled them to a famous win. He is also a powerful striker of the ball who can play a significant role in scoring some late-order runs for his team.

# Bowlers- Shardul Thakur, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami

Shardul Thakur was signed in as the replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan just before the start of the tournament. He bagged two crucial wickets in his opening over for LSG but couldn't end his spell in the manner he would have wanted. He is also a useful striker of the ball and can contribute some vital runs towards the end.

Given his captaincy credentials, there is certainly no doubt about the fact that Pat Cummins should lead this combined XI. He can take the new ball, bowl in the middle overs and also provide stability in the death. Cummins is also a powerful striker of the ball and holds the record for the second-fastest IPL fifty.

One of the finest seam bowlers in world cricket at the moment, Mohammed Shami will complete the playing XI. He is a terrific new ball bowler and is an out-and-out wicket-taking option for any team he plays for. He has a superb yorker up his sleeve and will look to make a mark for his new team.

Impact Sub

Right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be the impact sub in this combined XI. He has fallen off the radar as far as Indian selection is concerned, but is an integral member of the LSG squad. He bowls quickly through the air and has the ability and knack of taking crucial wickets.

