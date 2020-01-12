IPL 2020: 5 players who might be playing their last IPL

Lasith Malinga's final over in the 2019 IPL final proved to be crucial for Mumbai

The 2020 IPL Auction that took place in the last month (or we should say last year or maybe even last decade) saw the franchises filling the gaps in their respective squads. Eight franchises collectively bought a total of 62 players.

The franchises, at the 2020 IPL Auction, managed to make some exciting buys as Pat Cummins turned out to be the most expensive player at INR 15.5 Crore. However, alongside making some smart buys, quite a few franchises made some blunders as well. All in all, the franchises managed to form comprehensive and diverse squads.

Nonetheless, it is worthy to note that, owing to many crucial factors such as age, team dynamics, and fitness levels, the imminent edition of IPL might turn to be the last one of their cricketing careers for quite a few players.

Thus, taking into consideration all of the mentioned factors, here is a pick of five players who might be featuring in their last season of IPL. These players have played some very good brand of cricket at the IPL stage and many of these players played a crucial role in mentoring youngsters.

Shane Watson has been one of the best all-rounders in the history of IPL

#1 Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)

The swashbuckling batting all-rounder from Queensland has proved to be a suitable addition to any franchise that he has played for across the globe and Shane Watson's contribution to IPL has been immense.

Having featured in 134 IPL games thus far, the 38-year-old batting all-rounder has amassed 3575 runs at a decent average of 31.08 and an excellent strike-rate of 139.53. His tally also include four centuries and nineteen half-centuries.

For the last two years, Watson's form with Chennai Super Kings has been fantastic, and he will be trying to deliver on the same lines in the upcoming edition of IPL as well. Although the form has not been an issue for Watson, it is his fitness that is becoming a bottleneck for him. To bring it into the picture, we saw Watson grappling with an injured knee in the finals of IPL 2019. Thus, pending his fitness issues, the forthcoming IPL season could turn out to be his final exhibition in T20 cricket.

Note: All statistics as on January 12, 2020

