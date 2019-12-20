IPL Auction 2020: Ranking the teams according to their buys

Ayuj Aryan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

IPL 2020 Auction was held on 19th December 2019

The auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was held on 19th December 2019. Most of the teams had little work to do since they had retained their core squad. All eyes were on the Indian domestic heavyweights, as well as some in-form foreign players, who had either been released or not taken part in the previous auctions. Pat Cummins ended up as the highest-paid foreigner in the league's history, with ₹15.5 crore.

All the teams were looking to iron out a few vulnerabilities, which had haunted them in the previous season. While some teams did this beautifully, others failed to pick up ideal players for the particular role. This might haunt them in the games, where other teams would look to exploit their weaknesses.

On this note, let us rate the teams according to their buys in the auctions.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Morris (Picture Courtesy: iplt20.com)

All eyes were on Royal Challengers Bangalore in this auction. Preceding this auction, the team had released as many as 11 players, and had to build a formidable squad with a purse value of only ₹27.9 crore. Skipper Virat Kohli had promised to do so but the squad doesn't look to have all the boxes ticked.

The team made a blunder by picking up Chris Morris for a hefty amount of ₹10 crore. The South African all-rounder couldn't perform well in the Mzansi Super League and was released by the Delhi Capitals due to his poor outings last season. However, the Bangalore-based franchise went madly after him and ended up conceding a huge amount.

The team also bought Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn, who will give them some options in the death bowling. However, there is no injruy replacement for them. The only buy which might truly benefit the franchise would be of Aaron Finch. He will help the team settle their batting order and might take some pressure off of skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers. The flat Chinnaswamy track will suit his explosive game.

1 / 8 NEXT