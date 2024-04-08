Playing 11 of players to have featured for both CSK & KKR in the IPL ft. Ajinkya Rahane

One of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2024 has arrived as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 8.

Among the most storied IPL franchises, CSK and KKR have formed an intense rivalry over the years. With seven titles between them, the two sides have also met twice in the final, with KKR defeating CSK in 2012 and the tables turning in 2021.

Overall, CSK holds an 18-10 edge in 29 games against KKR heading into tonight's game. Yet, KKR have been in blistering form in the ongoing season, winning all three games.

On the other hand, CSK have been trending south, losing their last two outings after a 2-0 start to their IPL 2024 campaign.

With a potential humdinger on the cards, let us look at the playing 11 with cricketers to have featured for both CSK and KKR in the IPL.

Openers: Brendon McCullum (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Who will ever forget Brendon McCullum's breathtaking 73-ball 158 for KKR against RCB in the first-ever IPL game in 2008? Among the most fearsome opening batters in IPL history, McCullum enjoyed two separate stints at KKR from 2008 to 2010 and 2012 to 2013.

Despite playing only four games in 2008, the former New Zealand skipper averaged over 62 at a strike rate of 204.34. His other seasons with KKR were middling with averages in the mid to high 20s. McCullum was a vital part of KKR's first title in 2012, scoring 289 runs in 12 games.

The champion cricketer then moved to CSK in 2014 and 2015 and enjoyed arguably his best IPL seasons. McCullum scored over 400 runs in both seasons and averaged 33.53 at a strike rate of 155.71 during CSK's final run in 2015.

McCullum's opening partner in the combined 11 will be one of India's unsung wicketkeepers, Wriddhiman Saha.

The 39-year-old started his IPL career with a three-year run at KKR followed by three seasons with CSK. Saha had an excellent 2008 season, averaging almost 32 at a strike rate of 133.61. Despite playing only eight games the following season, he struck at a rate of over 175.

After a below-par 2010 season, Saha moved to CSK in 2011 and played seven games during their title run. With the presence of MS Dhoni as a regular keeper, the veteran played only sparingly in the next two editions before moving to the Punjab Kings in 2014.

Middle-order: Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa, David Hussey, Sam Billings

The combined CSK-KKR playing XI boasts a strong middle-order of versatile right-handed batters. Ajinkya Rahane comes in at No.3, having played for KKR in 2022 before wielding his willow for CSK since.

The 35-year-old had a horrific season with KKR, scoring only 133 runs at an average of 19 in seven games. With his IPL career teetering on the edge, Rahane rediscovered himself with CSK last season, scoring 326 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 172.49.

His dominant batting at one drop helped CSK win their fifth IPL title and the batter continues to bat at the position for the franchise in the ongoing season.

One of IPL's all-time batting greats, Robin Uthappa was fortunate enough to have won an IPL title with both CSK and KKR. The now-retired batter was part of KKR from 2014 to 2019 and won the Orange Cap in his first season with them.

With 660 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 137.78, Uthappa helped KKR win their second title in 2014. He remained consistent for the side, scoring over 300 in the next four years before a 282-run season in 2019.

After a season with RR in 2020, Uthappa played for CSK in 2021 and 2022, helping the side win the title in his first season. Despite playing only four games towards the tail end of IPL 2021, he played several impact knocks, including a 44-ball 63 in Qualifier 1 against DC.

A stalwart of T20 cricket, David Hussey, played for KKR to start his IPL career between 2008 and 2010. He enjoyed a sensational run in 2008, scoring 319 runs at an average of 29 with two half-centuries.

However, Hussey played only odd matches in the next two seasons before moving to PBKS from 2011 to 2013. His IPL career finished with a lone season for CSK in 2014 where he averaged 58 in five games.

England's Sam Billings played two seasons for CSK in 2018 and 2019 and ironically single-handedly won them a game against KKR in 2018. His 23-ball 56 helped CSK chase down 203 in front of a packed house at Chepauk Stadium.

Despite minimal contributions the rest of the way, Billings played 10 games in CSK's title run that year. After featuring in only the lone game the following season, Billings did not partake in the league in 2020 and 2021.

He finally played for KKR in IPL 2022, scoring 169 runs in eight games at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 122.46. Billings has not featured in the IPL since.

All-rounders/Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji

The KKR-CSK 11 have several bowling all-rounders from No.7 to 11, starting with Shardul Thakur.

The 32-year-old played for CSK from 2018 to 2021 and was instrumental in the side's title runs in 2018 and 2021. Thakur picked up a combined 37 wickets across those two seasons in 29 games.

After a lone stint with KKR last season, Thakur is back with CSK for a second run this year. During his time with KKR in IPL 2023, the pacer picked up only seven wickets in 11 outings at a dismal economy rate of 10.48.

New Zealand veteran Tim Southee's remarkable longevity is evidenced by the fact he featured for CSK in his debut IPL season in 2011 before the run with KKR from 2021 to 2023.

Although the 35-year-old played only the solo game for CSK, he was part of the side that won the title in 2011. Southee moved around to other franchises before playing three games for KKR in 2021.

However, the champion pacer did not play a single game for them in 2022 and 2023 before being released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was a crucial member of the KKR squad from 2014 to 2019 after a six-year run with PBKS. He picked up 14 wickets during their title run in 2014 and bagged 10+ wickets in four of the next five seasons.

Chawla then played for CSK in the 2020 IPL season, picking up six wickets in seven games.

While it is hard to remember Harbhajan Singh in anything but the MI uniform, the wily off-spinner played for both CSK and KKR in his illustrious IPL career. After a decade with MI (2008-2017), Harbhajan played three seasons for CSK from 2018 to 2020.

He picked up seven wickets in their title run in 2018 and added another 16 scalps the following season to help CSK finish runners-up. Despite being part of the squad for the 2020 season, Harbhajan pulled out citing personal reasons.

The off-spinner then played a lone season for KKR in 2021 but picked up no wickets in three games, in what ultimately turned out to be his farewell in the IPL.

The long-retired Lakshmipathy Balaji comes in at No.11, having played three seasons each for CSK and KKR. He started his IPL career with Chennai, picking up a combined 31 wickets in 29 games from 2008 to 2010.

Balaji then moved to KKR from 2011 to 2013, picking up 10+ wickets in all three seasons.

Like Uthappa, Balaji enjoyed title runs with both sides, winning CSK in 2010 and with KKR in 2012.