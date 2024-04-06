Playing 11 of players to have featured for both RR and RCB in the IPL ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6).

The Royals are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins, and are positioned second in the points table. In their recent outing, RR secured a clinical six-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the Challengers have managed to secure only a solitary victory in four appearances and are eighth in the points table. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their latest game.

As per head-to-head contests, RCB hold an edge with 15 victories in 27 encounters. It will be interesting to see if the Royals can continue the momentum and improve their record against the Challengers.

On that note, let's check out the 11 players who have played for both RR and RCB in IPL history.

Top Order: Devdutt Padikkal, Shane Watson, Robin Uthappa (wk)

The opening pair for the team will be Devdutt Padikkal and Shane Watson. Padikkal represented RCB in 29 games from 2019-2021 and amassed 884 runs. Then, he plied his trade for RR and scored 637 runs in 28 appearances. Currently, the southpaw plays for the Lucknow Super Giants.

The legendary all-rounder, Shane Watson, played for RR from 2008 to 2015. During his stint, 'Watto' scored 2,372 runs and picked up 71 wickets, and was named the Player of the Tournament twice in 2008 and 2013. Thereafter, he spent two years with the RCB, scoring 250 runs and taking 25 wickets.

Robin Uthappa will arrive at No. 3, and provide stability to the team. In two seasons (2009-10) for RCB, Uthappa scored 549 runs in 31 innings. A solitary season for RR in 2020, witnessed the top-order batter accumulate 196 runs in 12 games.

Middle-order: Rahul Dravid (c), Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shimron Hetmyer

Rahul Dravid, 'The Wall' of Indian Cricket, will lead the side due to his impressive captaincy record for RR. While playing for the franchise from 2011 to 2013, Dravid led the team to 23 wins in 40 games, including qualification for the playoffs in 2013. He amassed 1,276 runs in 46 games for RR, while scoring 898 runs for RCB (2008-10).

The former all-rounder Stuart Binny played 72 games for RR (2011-2015) and scored 731 runs and took 21 wickets. He played in two seasons (2016-17) for RCB, contributing 141 runs and five wickets.

Mahipal Lomror represented RR in 11 games and scored 181 runs. So far, the RCB batter has mustered 271 runs for the franchise, and will make his 22nd appearance for them on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer scored 75 runs in five innings for RCB, and has already accumulated over 600 runs for RR. The Caribbean batter will feature in the 33rd game for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa

One of the finest bowlers in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal played for RCB from 2014 to 2021, and picked up 139 wickets. Since then, he has been with RR, scalping 54 wickets for them.

Avesh Khan could feature in only four games for RCB in 2017, and took a solitary wicket. This season, he is playing for RR and has picked up two wickets in three games. Both Chahal and Avesh will feature for the Royals on Saturday.

Another frontline pacer for the team will be Navdeep Saini, who played for Bengaluru from 2018 to 2021, and picked up 17 wickets. In 12 games for RR in 2022, Saini took six wickets.

Zampa featured in three games for RCB and took two wickets, while securing eight wickets in six games for RR.