Predicting CSK's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. CSK clinched their record-equalling fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Looking ahead to the IPL 2024 season, the great MS Dhoni has returned to lead the team. CSK purchased six players at the mini-auction held in Dubai in December last year. They bought Daryl Mitchell for ₹14 crore, young Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.4 crore, Shardul Thakur for ₹4 core, Mustafizur Rahman fo ₹2 crore, Rachin Ravindra for ₹1.8 crore and Avanish Rao Aravelly for ₹20 lakh.

There are some injury concerns for CSK, with Devon Conway unlikely to be available till May, while Shivam Dube missed the Ranji Trophy 2024 knockouts with a side strain. Matheesha Pathirana too suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Keepin injury and fitness concerns in mind, we predict Chennai Super Kings' top three run-getters in IPL 2024.

#3 Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra

In Devon Conway's absence, fellow Kiwi Ravindra is likely to open the batting for CSK in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old left-handed batter will be high on confidence after the fantastic ODI World Cup he had in India last year.

He was New Zealand's leading run-getter in the competition, with 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.45. Ravindra hammered as many as three hundreds in the World Cup.

The southpaw hammered a brilliant 68 off 35 balls, a knock featuring two fours and six sixes, in a T20I against Australia in Wellington in February. Ravindra has plenty of strokes in his repertoire to do a good job for CSK with the bat.

#2 Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell has been in brilliant form across formats.

There will be high hopes from another New Zealand batter Mitchell, who was also purchased by CSK at the IPL 2024 auction. The right-handed batter was picked up for a whopping ₹14 crore, a clear indication of how highly the Chennai franchise rates him.

Like Ravindra, Mitchell also had a fantastic time at the ODI World Cup in India last year as New Zealand made it to yet another semifinal in an ICC event. The 32-year-old was the second-leading run-getter for the Kiwis in the tournament after Ravindra.

Mitchell smashed 552 runs in nine innings at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.07. He scored two hundreds in the World Cup, both of them coming against hosts India. The second was scored in the semifinal and was a high-class knock even though it came in a losing cause.

Mitchell is a dangerous batter in the T20 format because he has the ability to hit big strokes at will once he gets his eye in. Teams will need to be wary of the Kiwi cricketer's brilliance with the willow in hand.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a key member of the Chennai outfit.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up a finger injury during the ODI series in South Africa in December and was subsequently ruled out of the two-match Test series. He, however, made a comeback to competitive cricket in February and scored 96 & 4 in the Ranji Trophy 2024 clash for Maharashtra against Services.

Gaikwad has been a key member of the CSK franchise for the last few seasons. He amassed 635 runs in 16 matches in the IPL 2021 season, averaging 45.35 at a strike rate of 136.26, with one hundred and four fifties.

The right-handed batter also starred with 590 runs in 16 matches last year at an average of 42.14 and an impressive strike rate of 147.50, with four half-centuries, as Chennai lifted the IPL crown for the fifth time.

If CSK have to do well in IPL 2024, they will again need a big contribution from Gaikwad. What the right-handed batter does well when he is in rhythm is that he scores runs at a quick pace by playing proper cricketing strokes. This makes life all the more difficult for opposition bowlers.