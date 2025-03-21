Predicting GT's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Rashid Khan

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) will be keen to bounce back after a forgettable season in 2024. The Titans failed to qualify for the final for the first time in their existence last season. In fact, the team could not even finish in the top 4.

Things have changed a lot though after IPL 2024. A mega auction happened after the season, which allowed the Shubman Gill-led franchise to sign some big names like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

GT looks stronger than ever on paper ahead of IPL 2025. As always, the team has focused more on its bowling unit and assembled a stellar lineup. Before GT begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on March 25, here's a look at the three bowlers who can end as their highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

#1 Rashid Khan has been the most successful bowler for GT in IPL

Gujarat Titans pulled off a masterstroke by signing Rashid Khan in the pre-season signing window of 2022. Khan was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Titans offered him a massive deal to bring him to Gujarat.

The Afghanistan all-rounder has been GT's top wicket-taker in the three seasons they have played so far. Khan has accounted for 56 wickets in 45 matches at an economy rate of 7.68 and an impressive strike rate of 18.7.

His leg-spin played a huge role in GT's journey to the finals in 2022 and 2023. GT fans will hope that the Afghanistan all-rounder helps the team win their second championship in 2025.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada will play for the Gujarat Titans for the first time in his career. Previously, Rabada has turned up for the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. While playing for DC in 2020, the right-arm fast bowler won the Purple Cap award as well.

Rabada has a decent experience of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scalping six wickets in the four matches he has played at this venue. The conditions in Ahmedabad will suit the South African fast bowler, and it should not be a surprise if he is among the leading wicket-takers in the overall competition.

#3 Prasidh Krishna

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has fond memories of playing cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Back in 2022, the right-arm pacer bowled a dream spell of 4/12 in just nine overs for India against the West Indies.

Krishna has faced multiple setbacks in his career due to injuries, but he seems completely fit to play now. The right-arm fast bowler will make his debut for the Gujarat Titans this season after brief stints with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

If Krishna manages to be free from injuries in 2025, he can be a serious contender for the Purple Cap. Talking about his IPL stats at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Krishna has accounted for seven wickets in four matches, with his best bowling figures being 3/22 at the world's largest cricket stadium.

