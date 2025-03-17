Predicting KKR's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will get the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League underway with a game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. KKR, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024, start the season as among the favourites for the title.

Ad

One of the biggest strengths for KKR is their bowling department, which has often saved them from the deep end in the past. This season, too, they will be expected to play a crucial role as they try to defend their title.

In this listicle, we predict the top three wicket-takers for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2025:

#3 Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana was among the best-performing youngsters in IPL 2024, partnering Mitchell Starc in the KKR pace bowling department. He ended the season with 19 wickets and was almost immediately rewarded with an international cap, as well as a highly sought-after Test cap.

Ad

Trending

He will be among the bowlers expected to handle the pressure for KKR this season as well. Although the franchise has two top-class overseas seamers in Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson, only one is expected to make the XI. He will hope to pick up where he left off in 2024.

#2 Sunil Narine

The legendary Sunil Narine, who has not played for any other franchise in the IPL except KKR, is expected to be among their top wicket-takers in the upcoming season. Narine first emerged as a mystery spinner in the 2012 edition of the IPL, and has since been a vital part of the KKR family.

Ad

In recent years, the Trinidadian has also worked on his batting, amassing 488 runs in 2024, most of which came at the top of the order. With the ball in hand, the off-spinner was back to his best, picking up 17 wickets and barely giving any room for batters to work with in the middle overs.

With his experience, Narine will be a handy player and is one overseas star who is assured of a spot in the playing XI. The 36-year-old boasts of a career economy rate of 6.73 in the IPL, and most franchises will look at KKR with envy owing to his presence.

Ad

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could well end up as KKR's leading wicket-taker this season. The leggie spun a web around the batters at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, in which India emerged as the winners. His variations, including the googly and flipper bowled at a decent pace, make him a big threat.

Chakaravarthy's unique release and finger positioning make him tough for the batters to read. Notably, he also ended the Champions Trophy as the second-highest wicket-taker (nine scalps) despite playing in just three games. He will be KKR's go-to bowler in IPL 2025, and opposition teams need to be aware of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️