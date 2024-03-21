Predicting RR's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are still searching for their second title in the T20 competition. After reaching the playoffs thrice between 2013 and 2018, they reached the final in the 2022 edition. However, they came second best to Gujarat Titans (GT), who lifted the crown in their maiden appearance in the tournament.

RR were not very active at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai in December. They purchased only five players, two of them being batters. The franchise picked up swashbuckling West Indies batter Rovman Powell for ₹7.4 crore and Shubham Dubey for ₹5.8 crore.

With not too many changes to the batting department, Rajasthan Royals will depend on their tried and tested players to deliver the goods in IPL 2024 as well. On that note, we predict RR's top three run-getters for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a key member of the Rajasthan outfit. (Pic: iplt20.com)

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been a crucial cog in Rajasthan Royals' batting department over the last few seasons. He came up with a sensational performance in the 2022 edition, leading RR to the final. The right-handed batter clobbered 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05, hitting four hundreds and as many fifties.

Despite Buttler's heroics, Rajasthan Royals fell just short of lifting the IPL title, going down to Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. The England batter had a mixed time in IPL 2023, scoring 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 139.01. Buttler smashed four half-centuries, with a best of 95, but there were a number of disappointing batting efforts as well.

The 33-year-old was in good form while representing Paarl Royals in the SA20 2024. In 11 matches, he scored 408 runs at an average of 40.8 and a strike rate of 143.66, with three half-centuries. Buttler will be keen to impress in RR colors yet again in IPL 2024.

#2 Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is yet to have an outstanding year in the Indian Premier League. He promises a lot every season and comes up with a few dazzling performances as well. However, he suddenly hits a phase where he struggles for runs. This, in a sense, sums up Samson's IPL career.

If we look at Samson's performances in the last five IPL seasons, he scored 342 runs in 2019, 375 in 2020, 484 in 2021, which also included a hundred, 458 in 2022 and 362 in 2023. Samson scored three half-centuries last season at an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 153.39, with a best of 66*.

Taking a look at the keeper-batter's recent form, the 29-year-old got starts in the three Ranji Trophy games he played for Kerala, but could not convert them. Samson might do enough again to finish among RR's top three run-getters in IPL 2024, but the franchise would dearly love him to have an extraordinary season with the willow.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in supreme form with the bat. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Young and dynamic opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been enjoying a purple patch with the bat. And he will be keen to continue his great form in IPL 2024 as well. In fact, it was his superlative effort with the bat for RR in IPL 2023, combined with his stellar show in domestic cricket, that opened the gates of international cricket for Jaiswal.

The 22-year-old clobbered 625 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals last season, averaging 48.08 at a strike rate of 163.61. He was the team's leading run-getter last year, notching up one hundred and five fifties. The left-handed batter slammed 124 off only 62 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a knock that featured 16 fours and eight sixes.

If we look at Jaiswal's recent performances in international cricket, he was the Player of the Series in the Test series against England, topping the run-charts with 712 runs in five Tests at an average of 89. His incredible numbers included two double hundreds in consecutive Tests. Jaiswal will be confident of carrying his great batting rhythm into IPL 2024 as well for Rajasthan.