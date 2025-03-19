Predicting RR's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have built a strong squad and will challenge for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. After retaining its core players, the franchise made some statement signings at the mega auction last year. They roped in key overseas bowlers, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana, and also bought senior India batter Nitish Rana.

RR had a meltdown in the Qualifier 2 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year, failing to chase down 176 runs.

Despite being one of the most consistent sides in the league phase, the Royals have succumbed in the playoffs. They will look to overcome that hurdle and go all the way in IPL 2025 and lift their second trophy in history.

As the saying goes, 'Batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournament.' And RR have quite a few quality bowlers who can turn around the matches single-handedly.

As we inch closer to the opening night of IPL 2025, we try and predict three bowlers who could finish as Rajasthan Royals' highest wicket-taker this year.

#1 Jofra Archer

The Barbados-born cricketer is one of the most fearsome speedsters in world cricket right now. He had a good 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, with six wickets in three matches, and will look to continue the momentum in IPL 2025 for RR.

Jofra Archer began his IPL career with Rajasthan in IPL 2018 and played three seasons for them. However, injury has plagued his career since and he was last seen in action in 2023 when he played five matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The England pacer returned to Rajasthan after the franchise signed him for a whopping ₹12.50 crore at the mega auction last year.

If Archer finds his rhythm early, expect him to create mayhem with the new ball for RR this year.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan spinner grabbed headlines with his stellar performances in IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He picked up 26 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 16.53 with best figures of 5/18.

Wanindu Hasaranga's last IPL appearance came in IPL 2023. He was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but missed the entire season due to injury.

Hasaranga was signed by RR for ₹5.20 crore at the mega auction and the leg-spinner will look to redeem himself this year. He has been in decent form with the ball in recent times and will look to lead Rajasthan's spin unit in IPL 2025.

#3 Sandeep Sharma

The senior India pacer replaced injured Prasidh Krishna in the RR squad for IPL 2024. Since then, it has been a fairytale journey for the Patiala-born crafty medium pacer. He picked up 13 wickets in 10 innings with the best figures of 5/18 against the Mumbai Indians that helped Rajasthan strengthen their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

Owing to his superlative performances, Sandeep Sharma was retained by the Royals for ₹4 crore. Sandeep endured an impressive run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, where he picked up nine wickets in seven games.

Given how Sanju Samson uses him, there is a high chance that Sandeep will deliver the goods once again and can be one of RR's highest wicket-takers.

