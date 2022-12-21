Predicting the top 5 buys of the IPL 2023 auction 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. A total of 405 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the hammer. Unlike the previous auction, which was a comprehensive one, this time we will see a mini-auction taking place.

Out of the 405 cricketers chosen for the player auction, 273 are Indians and 132 overseas, of which four are from associate nations. The list features 119 capped players and 282 uncapped cricketers, apart from the four from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots can be filed at the IPL 2023 auction, with up to 30 being for overseas cricketers.

Nineteen players have listed their names at the highest reserve price of ₹2 crore, while 11 players have included their names in the auction for a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Further, there are 20 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.

One of the biggest questions for IPL fans ahead of the auction is - who will be the highest-paid players? In this feature, we predict the top 5 buys of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

#5 Mayank Agarwal

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal. Pic: BCCI

Mayank Agarwal captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022. However, he had an eminently forgettable season, managing only 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50. Agarwal scored just one fifty in the entire edition. He even moved down the order for the team’s sake but failed to deliver with the willow.

While he was released by the Punjab Kings when their retention list was announced, expect him to be in demand during the mini-auction. Before the 2022 edition, he had two very good seasons, scoring over 400 runs at impressive strike rates.

He is a match-winner in the format and, given his experience, franchises would be keen to have someone like Agarwal in the team.

The 31-year-old has listed his name in the IPL 2023 auction for a base price of ₹1 crore. He should get hefty bids.

#4 Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza during the T20 World Cup 2022. Pic: Getty Images

Veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket over the last year or so. The 36-year-old held his own among some of the big names in the T20 World Cup in Australia, even earning praise from Aussie legend Ricky Ponting.

The right-handed batter smashed 219 runs in eight matches during the T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 147.97. With his canny off-spin, he claimed 10 wickets at an average of 15.60. Following his superb display, he featured in most of the T20 World Cup 2022 XIs chosen by experts.

Raza is an impact player who can single-handedly turn the game on its head, especially with the willow. The Zimbabwean star has listed his name at a base price of ₹50 lakh. Expect him to walk away with an impressive pay package following the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Pic: Getty Images

There has never been any doubt about Australian all-rounder Cameron Green’s big-hitting ability. But his sensational performance during the tour of India, when David Warner was rested, brought him into the limelight like never before. The 23-year-old was the leading run-getter in the three-match T20I series, hammering 118 at an average of 39.33 and a sensational strike rate of 214.55.

Green was the Player of the Match in the first T20I for his brutal 30-ball 61, a knock that featured eight fours and four sixes. Thanks to his exploits, Australia chased down 209 with ease. Proving that his innings wasn’t a fluke, the right-handed batter clubbed 52 off 21 in the third T20I, albeit in a losing cause.

Green has supreme confidence in his big-hitting ability, which is why he is able to play some blinders. He is a decent pace bowler as well. The Aussie all-rounder has listed his name in the ₹2 crore bracket for the IPL auction. Although his fitness is a concern, experts believe that franchises could break the bank for Green.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes in action for Rajasthan Royals. Pic: BCCI

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes is presently soaking in the applause after leading his side to a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan. He and coach Brendon McCullum have turned around the team’s Test fortunes with 'Bazball'. Speaking of T20Is, Stokes had a comparatively quiet World Cup, but he stood up when it mattered the most.

The left-handed batter guided the team to victory with an unbeaten 42 in their must-win clash against Sri Lanka after a batting collapse. He also top-scored with a mature half-century (52*) in the high-pressure final against Pakistan. Stokes is someone who is always known to deliver on the big stage.

The England talisman is no stranger to success in the IPL. He has smashed two centuries in the T20 league. Stokes played only one match in IPL 2021 before being ruled out due to injury.

He did not feature in the 2022 edition but has put his name in the IPL 2023 auction for a base price of ₹2 crore. Expect franchises to make a beeline to grab his services.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pic: BCCI

The Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well as the Player of the Final, England all-rounder Sam Curran seems like the front-runner to end up as the most expensive buy in the IPL 2023 auction.

The 24-year-old versatile cricketer was the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.52.

Curran registered the best bowling figures during England’s title-winning campaign, claiming 5/10 against Afghanistan. He was impressive right through the competition, signing off with wonderful figures of 3/12 in the final, which set up England’s victory.

The cricketer’s brilliant performance was no surprise as he has been one of the best T20 all-rounders in recent times. He is already a proven performer in the IPL. Curran has claimed 32 wickets in as many matches. The left-arm seamer has very good variations and has also played some impressive cameos with the willow.

Curran has listed his name for the IPL auction at a base price of ₹2 crore. Expect him to be in very high demand.

