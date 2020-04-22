“Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened with him most.” Prithvi Shaw picks his favorite

Enter caption

India's young batting sensation, Prithvi Shaw has picked fellow Delhi capital's opener Shikhar Dhawan as his favourite opening partner. Shaw termed as a teenage prodigy once, announced his arrival in the domestic arena with centuries on his Ranji Trophy as well as Duleep Trophy debut. He later hit the waves again by becoming the youngest Indian Test centurion on debut in 2018.

During a live session for the Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw termed India's prolific opener, Dhawan, as his favourite opening partner. Both form a lethal left-right opening combination that can send terror across opposition bowling attacks.

“Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened with him most.”

Recently Shaw also gave a message to fans to stay safe and at home in the lockdown period. He also hailed the extraordinary efforts of the health officials who have been saving lives despite the coronavirus pandemic.

While we stay safe at home, those in the medical and service fields are still working hard for the nation. If you’d like to help, then donate what you can to pmcares@sbi. And remember, iss crisis se ladney ke liye bhi #UPIChalega. #PaySafeIndia @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/XrFTY9ujRB — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 1, 2020

Prithvi Shaw's emphatic start to IPL 2019

Prithvi Shaw scored heavily for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After a good start to his IPL career in 2018, where Shaw scored 245 runs in nine matches, he grabbed everyone's attention when he scored heavily in the initial stages of 2019. He ended up scoring 353 runs in 16 matches last year. The performance wasn't much different from his only IPL heroics in 2018, however, how he went about his business was telling.

His blistering innings of 99 runs against KKR reminded the talent Shaw is possessed with. He hammered the KKR-bowling line-up that included world-class and experienced bowlers.

Advertisement

However, his purple patch came to an end in the most unprecedented circumstances. In July of 2019, Shaw was hit by an eight-month suspension for a doping violation by the BCCI that took the cricketing world by surprise.

However, after the exile, Shaw returned stronger and scored a brilliant double ton for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy followed by sublime performances on 'A' tours of India to get himself back into the reckoning for the India senior team. Although there have been reports of Shaw being reported for indiscipline by his Mumbai team manager, it has deterred Shaw from delivering on the big stage.

Welcome back! He is making a comeback today and @PrithviShaw makes it a memorable one with a fine-half century for Mumbai against Assam in @Paytm #MushtaqAliT20. pic.twitter.com/hiBfiElhed — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 17, 2019