After a gap of ten years, the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala is ready to host two IPL matches. The clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be the first match there this term, followed by another exciting encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on May 19.

Dharamshala last welcomed the IPL matches back in 2013. However, due to a legal dispute over the control of the Dharamshala cricket stadium, subsequent IPL matches were unable to take place here. Punjab Kings have often been the home side at this venue and they will now host the Delhi Capitals. The pitch and conditions on offer in Dharamshala make this the perfect T20 venue.

Here we take a look at Punjab Kings' 3 best wins at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala:

#3 Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Gilchrist enjoyed conditions in Dharamsala

Kings XI Punjab took on the Chennai Super Kings back in 2012 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Their seam bowlers, Praveen Kumar, Ryan Harris, and Azhar Mahmood were brilliant with the ball as they restricted CSK to a paltry 120 runs.

In response, Adam Gilchrist led the charge as he took control of the chase. He forged a 50-run partnership with Mandeep Singh and remained unbeaten on 64 off 46 deliveries as Punjab beat Chennai by six wickets in the 17th over.

#2 Beat Mumbai Indians by 50 runs

Shaun Marsh was a star at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

In 2013, Kings XI Punjab took on Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first, but their bowlers were taken to task by Azhar Mahmood and Shaun Marsh.

This duo added 102 runs for the fourth wicket and dominated Mumbai’s bowling. Courtesy of this partnership, Punjab posted 183 runs in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians never got going in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The end was a foregone conclusion and Adam Gilchrist, in his final match, jogged up to bowl and even picked up the wicket of Harbhajan Singh. Punjab were dominant with the ball and won the game quite easily by 50 runs.

After starring with the bat, Azhar Mahmood was impressive with the ball as well, as he picked up a couple of wickets. He was adjudged Player of the Match for this all-round performance.

#1 Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 111 runs

Adam Gilchrist smashed a ton against RCB in Dharamshala

This one was a proper hammering of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Adam Gilchrist won the toss and elected to bat first. He then went on to vindicate this decision as he smashed a ton and was dismissed for 106 off 55 balls.

He found great assistance in Shaun Marsh and together the Australian duo wreaked havoc on the RCB. Punjab ended with 232 in their 20 overs and the task was cut out for RCB.

Only AB de Villiers offered some resistance, but the rest of the batting order derailed as Punjab wrapped up the match by 111 runs. Ryan Harris was the star with the ball as he ended with three wickets.

