Rajasthan Royals: 5 overseas players they can get on loan

Rajasthan Royals had formed a brilliant squad for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. They already had the likes of Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia in the squad. The Royals also signed some big names like Chris Morris and Liam Livingstone at IPL Auction 2021.

Unfortunately, just before IPL 2021 began, the Rajasthan Royals learned that Jofra Archer would not be available because of his injury issues. Ben Stokes broke his finger in Rajasthan's season opener against the Punjab Kings, while a few days later, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye opted out of the competition.

As a result, the Rajasthan Royals have only four overseas players in their squad right now. While South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen is set to join RR soon, a report has claimed that the Royals have approached other teams to loan out some of their unused players.

Here are the five players the Rajasthan Royals could get on loan.

5. Rajasthan Royals could target Jason Behrendorff

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff went unsold at IPL Auction 2021. But just a few days before the season began, the Chennai Super Kings roped him in as a replacement for his compatriot Josh Hazlewood.

The Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the points table right now. Since the Chennai-based franchise have dominated their opponents with their existing team combination in IPL 2021, they could loan out Jason to the Rajasthan Royals.

The Jaipur-based franchise loves left-arm fast bowlers. Having lost two pace bowlers in the form of Andrew Tye and Jofra Archer, they will surely like to bolster their pace attack by getting Jason Behrendorff. The Aussie could be a fantastic backup for Mustafizur Rahman.

4. Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals facts 💙:

Anrich Nortje of South Africa is currently the fastest bowler in world cricket. In IPL 2020, he played for Delhi Capitals and bowled the fastest ball ever bowled in the IPL history at 156.2 km/h to Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. pic.twitter.com/d2djXyUoWL — On the way to Mars 🚀!! (@TheRetr07) April 25, 2021

Another fast bowler who could be on the Rajasthan Royals' radar is Anrich Nortje. Surprisingly, the Delhi Capitals have not used Nortje yet in IPL 2021. They have preferred Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Kagiso Rabada as their overseas pace bowlers.

Nortje did an excellent job for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Since he is seemingly not finding a place in the playing XI, the Capitals could probably loan him out to the Rajasthan Royals.

Like Jofra Archer, Nortje bowls right-arm pace and takes wickets at regular intervals. Hence, he could be a valuable addition to the RR squad.

