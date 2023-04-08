Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XIs for Match 11 of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to get their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 11 in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

RR lost their previous game to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and currently have two points on the board. DC, on the other hand, have gotten off the blocks slowly, with losses in both their games thus far. The two sides might consider switching a few things up, with a lot of runs on the cards at the venue.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 11 of IPL 2023 between RR and DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs DC: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Devdutt Padikkal could lose his place in the RR middle order

Jos Buttler injured his finger in the previous game. Although he came in to bat No. 3, reports suggested that the explosive English batter needed stitches and will miss the clash against GT. Nevertheless, he seems to be in contention for the game and might be forced to play through some pain in Guwahati.

If Buttler retains his place at the top, RR's decisions could become straightforward. Devdutt Padikkal could lose his place in the middle order to the dynamic Dhruv Jurel and might be relegated to the impact subs list. That could also free up Riyan Parag to man his favorite No. 4 spot.

KM Asif was expensive in the previous game but might get another chance to make a mark. Otherwise, though, the Royals should stick to a stable lineup.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 11 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Vashisht, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini.

RR vs DC: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw hasn't gotten his tournament off to a great start

Mitchell Marsh should be replaced by Rovman Powell in a like-for-like swap, with DC needing the West Indian's power-hitting and finishing prowess. This could help Rilee Rossouw move up to No. 3.

Mukesh Kumar hasn't quite made the mark his auction price suggested he would, and the Capitals might want to bring Chetan Sakariya back into the mix. Aman Hakim Khan hasn't been at his best either, but he might be DC's best bet as of now.

Abishek Porel, who impressed on his IPL debut, should have done enough to retain his place in the middle order.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 11 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact player candidates: Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav.

