Rajasthan Royals Schedule IPL 2023: Complete RR match list, date, venue & timings in IST

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), under the incredible and inspirational leadership of Sanju Samson, made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final.

They had some incredible individual performances throughout the tournament as well. Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs and Yuzvendra Chahal secured the Purple Cap for picking up the most wickets in IPL 2023 However, they fell at the final hurdle against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Nevertheless, the Royals will be keen to carry on the good work that they did last season and have made some smart additions to their squad ahead of this year's edition.

The likes of Joe Root and Jason Holder will bring that much-needed experience in the batting and all-rounder department, respectively. Although they will miss Prasidh Krishna's services, the likes of Trent Boult and Obed McCoy will ensure that the pace bowling is being well taken care of.

What's special is that RR will be playing some of their home games in Guwahati, the home ground of all-rounder Riyan Parag. Having had the experience of dealing with the pressure of going all the way to the final, the Royals will be determined to go one better this time.

RR IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

RR schedule for IPL 2023

Match #4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #8 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 5, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

