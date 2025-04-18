Rajat Patidar vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats after 33 IPL matches 

Ad

The spotlight will be cast heavily on Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar as they lead the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively in a clash against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18.

Both sides have started the season on a great note, but need more momentum under their belt to beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) duopoly at the top midway through the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Apart from their astute leadership, which has played an obvious role in the team's success, they have stepped up with the bat, too. Iyer is the backbone of the PBKS setup at No.3, while Patidar has been a dominant figure in the middle overs for RCB, rife with intent.

There is a degree of similarity between how these two batters operate as right-handed batters in the middle order. They are among those players who look to dominate the bowlers from the get-go, with exceptional ability against spin.

On that note, let us compare Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar's stats after 33 IPL matches.

#1 Runs

There is not a massive difference in terms of pure runs when Iyer and Patidar's exploits after 33 matches are compared. However, there is a contrast in the manner in which they began their respective IPL careers.

Iyer was flying off the blocks in his maiden season in 2015, scoring two fifties in his first five matches to make an instant impression. However, his brilliant numbers took a massive dip with time. He endured a disastrous 2016 season, where he scored only 30 runs in six innings.

His numbers picked up in the next season, and he was on the track of ascendancy in his 33rd appearance, which came right at the start of the 2018 campaign.

Rajat Patidar, on the other hand, had a disastrous start to his IPL career. He averaged only 26 after his first 10 innings, and was desperate for a spark. It arrived in the form of an iconic hundred against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 2022 IPL Eliminator. He has not turned back since then, and is on course to hit the 1,000-run mark in the competition.

In fact, if he manages to score at least 15 runs in the upcoming clash, he will be the joint ninth fastest player to reach the landmark, level with Michael Hussey, and the second fastest Indian after Sai Sudharsan.

Player Name Runs Shreyas Iyer 818 Rajat Patidar 985

#2 Average and Strike Rate

The massive difference in strike rate, especially, shows how the T20 format has changed over the years. When Iyer burst onto the scene, there was still room for anchors to make an impression. Playing that role, his strike rate dipped to 123 after the 2021 season. With T20 cricket now being a relay race of sorts, as the new batter aiming to keep the momentum going, his strike rate has now crossed the 130-mark.

Rajat Patidar, making his IPL debut six years after Iyer, is familiar with a different brand of cricket. Since that hundred against LSG which propelled his IPL career rate over 140, he has not turned back. In fact, it has exponentially risen over time, and is hovering close to the 160 mark.

Player Name Average Strike Rate Shreyas Iyer 27.27 128.01 Rajat Patidar 35.18 159.39

#3 Stats against spin

Both Iyer and Patidar are technically sound players of spin bowling, whether it be judging length or using their feet to maximum effect. It is not often that they lose their wicket to spinners, and their positive game plan against spinners is a huge asset for their franchise, who look for a push in the middle overs.

Iyer's ability to play spin has improved with time, and he was not as dominant against them at the start of his career. Also, a point to note is the fact that Iyer largely played as an opening batter in the formative stages of his IPL career, which did not give him exposure to spin on a sureshot basis.

Which is why Iyer faced only 187 deliveries against spinners across his first 33 IPL matches. Patidar, on the other hand, has played almost a hundred more deliveries than Iyer. However, his prowess against spin is on a different level altogether, as he has a far superior strike rate.

Player Name Runs Average Strike Rate Shreyas Iyer 256 51.20 137.63 Rajat Patidar 496 55.11 174.03

