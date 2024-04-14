Ranking the 5 best alternate jerseys in IPL ft. RCB and LSG

IPL teams do not follow the concept of home and away kits like most of the other sports leagues. However, most of the franchises have preferred to have an alternate jersey, which they wear for a special reason in one of their games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were the first team to do this experiment. Back in 2011, RCB donned a green-dominant kit against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to spread the 'Go Green' message. Since then, the Bengaluru-based team has donned an alternate kit during an afternoon match at home.

Other teams gradually followed suit, and here's a ranking of the top five alternate kits in IPL history.

#5 Delhi Capitals' rainbow-themed jersey

The Delhi-based franchise was known as Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2018. During the 2015 season, the Daredevils once wore a lavender kit to spread awareness about cancer, but that design was not the best.

In 2019, the franchise was rebranded as Delhi Capitals, and from 2020 onwards, every year, the Capitals have donned a rainbow-themed jersey for one of their league games. The probable inspiration for this jersey is the sponsor JSW's paints brand.

#4 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohun Bagan-inspired kit

Most of the IPL teams use the color blue in their kits. Even new entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have done the same thing, but in 2023, they introduced a fresh color to the league's jerseys by donning a Mohun Bagan-inspired kit for the away match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The combination of green and maroon was never seen before in any franchise's colors. Hence, fans loved the unique look, and some even suggested LSG to make it their permanent kit.

#3 Rajasthan Royals' all-pink kit

Rajasthan Royals (RR) introduced pink color to their jersey for a match against Chennai Super Kings in 2018. From 2019 onwards, RR used pink in their regular kit as well, in 2024, they went one step ahead and unveiled an all-pink kit, expressing their support to the 'Aurat Hai To Bharat Hai' campaign.

The Royals wore this kit during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to support the women of rural areas in Rajasthan. Plus, they also installed six solar panels in villages of the state for every maximum smacked in that game.

#2 Gujarat Titans' lavender kit

Like Lucknow Super Giants, another new entrant of the IPL, Gujarat Titans (GT) also chose blue as its primary kit colors. In 2023, the Titans opted to wear a lavender kit for their final home game of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The jersey was designed in a perfect manner. The fans loved this kit design so much that the lavender jersey on GT's official merchandise store was sold out quickly.

#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's green kit in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were the pioneers of the alternate kit experiment in the Indian Premier League. It received a fantastic response from the fans in 2011, which is why Bengaluru have done it once every year since then.

While Bengaluru's green kit has also been changed many times, the kit used in 2023 stood out. The combination of green and black looked perfect. Many fans would remember that RCB even wore a blue kit instead of green in IPL 2021 to express their support to the frontline warriors of COVID-19 pandemic.