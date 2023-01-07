Ranking the coaches of all 10 IPL 2023 teams

The role of coaches and support staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL) often takes a backseat as players grab the entirety of the limelight.

However, it cannot be denied that the people who work hard behind the scenes play a significant role in the success of the franchises. They prepare strategies that cricketers can go out on the field and implement.

Apart from players, the support staff of a few franchises has also undergone significant changes ahead of IPL 2023. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had an overhaul, with head coach Anil Kumble, assistant coach Jonty Rhodes, batting coach Julian Wood, and bowling coach Damien Wright replaced by Trevor Bayliss, Brad Haddin, Wasim Jaffer, and Charl Langeveldt, respectively.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have a new head coach in Mark Boucher. Mahela Jayawardene has been promoted from head coach to global head of performance and Zaheer Khan from the director of cricket operations to global head of cricket development. Kieron Pollard also replaced Robin Singh as batting coach.

At Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dwayne Bravo replaced L Balaji as bowling coach. With Brendon McCullum becoming England Test coach, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have replaced him with Chandrakant Pandit.

Ahead of IPL 2023, we rank the coaches of all 10 franchises.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (8.5/10)

Stephen Fleming (right) with MS Dhoni. Pic: BCCI

CSK have a well-knit support staff of Stephen Fleming (head coach) and Michael Hussey (batting coach). Under the Fleming-MS Dhoni era, Chennai have flourished into one of the best IPL sides.

Hussey has worked hard as a batting coach and has a lot of experience to pass on, having been a successful batter. Bravo’s appointment as bowling coach is an interesting move.

Former Rajiv Kumar is the fielding coach. He made the news after CSK dropped quite a few catches in IPL 2022.

#2 Delhi Capitals (8/10)

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. Pic: BCCI

DC have a legend in Ricky Ponting as head coach. While the franchise is yet to win the IPL, his presence has definitely had a positive influence on the team. Pravin Amre (assistant coach) is renowned as one of the best Indian coaches.

Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson have recently joined DC as assistant coaches. Former Aussie all-rounder James Hopes is the fast bowling coach while Biju George (fielding coach) had earlier been part of the Indian women’s team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kolkata Knight Riders.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (7.5/10)

Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed KKR coach. Pic: BCCI

KKR have found a great replacement for McCullum as head coach in Chandrakant Pandit.

One of the most revered Indian coaches, Pandit has been part of six Ranji Trophy wins, most recently guiding Madhya Pradesh to their maiden triumph in 2022.

Bharat Arun, who did a terrific job with India, is their bowling coach. KKR have James Foster and Abhishek Nayar as assistant coaches, Ryan ten Doeschate as fielding coach, and David Hussey as a mentor.

#4 Gujarat Titans (7/10)

Ashish Nehra (left) and Gary Kirsten. Pic: BCCI

GT were hugely impressive in their debut season. Ashish Nehra proved to be an uncomplicated head coach, while batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten has proven credentials.

Former off-spinner Ashish Kapoor and former Delhi batter Mithun Manhas are assistant coaches. Ex-England batter Vikram Solanki is the director of cricket.

#5 Lucknow Super Giants (7/10)

Andy Flower (left) and Gautam Gambhir. Pic: BCCI

LSG, who also made their IPL debut in 2022, have Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower as their head coach. He is highly experienced in the role, while India’s two-time World Cup-winning opener Gautam Gambhir is their global mentor.

Former India keeper Vijay Dahiya is GT's assistant coach, while Andy Bichel is their bowling coach. Richard Halsall, their fielding coach, has worked with Sussex and the England cricket team as well as Bangladesh.

#6 Mumbai Indians (6.5/10)

Mark Boucher is the new MI’s new head coach. Pic: Getty Images

Former South African keeper-batter Mark Boucher has been appointed as MI’s new head coach. Boucher coached the Proteas team from December 2019 until the T20 World Cup in Australia. He had a reasonably successful tenure despite South Africa failing to break their jinx in ICC events.

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond has been with the MI squad for a few seasons now and has been doing a good job. Pollard will begin his coaching career as a batting coach with MI, while former Auckland batter James Pamment will continue as their fielding coach.

#7 Rajasthan Royals (6.5/10)

Kumar Sangakkara (right) with Sanju Samson. Pic: BCCI

RR have a legend in Kumar Sangakkara as their director of cricket and head coach. Last year, he guided the franchise to the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Lasith Malinga as a fast bowling coach has been an exciting addition to the franchise. Trevor Penney is the assistant coach and Dishant Yagnik is the fielding coach.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (6/10)

RCB's Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson. Pic: BCCI

Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson has been the face of RCB’s coaching staff for a few IPL seasons now, producing mixed results.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar is their head coach, while Adam Griffith is their bowling coach. Sridharan Sriram (batting and spin bowling coach) has also worked as a consultant with the Australian and Bangladesh cricket teams.

#9 Punjab Kings (5.5/10)

Trevor Bayliss earlier coached Punjab Kings. Pic: BCCI

PBKS have Trevor Bayliss as their head coach. He is most renowned for guiding England to the 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. He was also the coach when KKR won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Bayliss, however, did not have a great tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad most recently. PBKS will hope he can turn around their team’s fortunes. Haddin, Jaffer, and Langeveldt came in as assistant coach, batting coach and bowling coach, respectively.

#10 Sunrisers Hyderabad (4/10)

Brian Lara (left) and Dale Steyn. Pic: BCCI

SRH had a horror run in IPL 2022. They have appointed Brian Lara as head coach. He is a legend, but without much coaching experience, having joined SRH as a batting coach and strategic advisor in 2022.

Proteas legend Dale Steyn is their fast-bowling coach and Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan is their spin-bowling and strategic coach. Former Indian batter Hemang Badani is the fielding coach and scout. SRH have gone for big names but without much coaching expertise.

