Ranking jerseys of all five WPL 2023 franchises 

The historic inaugural edition of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 got underway on Saturday (March 4) when the Mumbai Indians (MI) drubbed the Gujarat Giants (GGT) by a massive 143 runs.
The MI unit continued their winning momentum going into Monday as well when they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium.
WPL 2023 strives to usher in a new era in women's cricket, much like the Indian Premier League (IPL) revolutionized men's cricket.
So far, all five franchises have played at least one game each. While the MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently in the top two, RCB and GGT are yet to open their accounts on the WPL points table.
Among the traditions of the tournament, revealing jerseys has always been a special moment, and there have been some stylish cricket kits this time around as well. Each team sports a unique kit for the showpiece event.
On that note, let's rank the jerseys of all the teams battling against each other in the ongoing WPL 2023.
#5 Gujarat Giants
At No. 5 on our list is Gujarat Giants (GGT), who might have the least-best looking jersey among all five franchises.
The jersey is predominantly orange in color and features an Asiatic Lioness design on the front.
While the complete orange color of their kit divided opinion on social media, the lion on their front drew comparisons with that of the famous Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lion.
GGT are currently right at the foot of the table and will look to bounce back in the tournament.
#4 UP Warriorz
Another new franchise with no Indian Premier League background, UP Warriorz highlighted a great tribute in their jersey.
The prominent color of the jersey is yellow, with a darker shade of purple highlighting the sleeves with the silhouette of the famous freedom fighter and the epitome of women power, Rani Laxmi Bai.
It will surely come under the bracket of one of the most thoughtful jerseys in franchise cricket.
#3 Delhi Capitals
The Delhi Capitals (DC) women's franchise retained almost a similar jersey combination to that of their men's team.
The prominent color of the jersey is blue with a darker shade of red in the other half. It also features a roaring lion on the front side.
The red and blue shining colors and the gradient effect gives a stunning look to the outfit. Led by Meg Lanning, DC began their campaign on a superb note when they thrashed RCB by a hefty margin of 60 runs on Sunday.
#2 Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians (MI) were the first franchise to unveil their jersey ahead of the tournament on February 25.
The Mumbai-based team kept the blue as the main color of the shirt but added a hint of orange to the side to set it apart from the men’s team.
Designed by Monisha Jaising, the distinctive MI Blue & Gold color scheme incorporates a touch of coral as a nod to Mumbai’s stunning coastline and sunsets, and sun’s energy.
#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the last of all five franchises to showcase their jerseys but the wait was well worth it for the fans as their kit seems to be perhaps the best in the women's division.
RCB's jersey retained the traditional red and black colors that the men's team has made popular over the years. While the shirt is black at the top, there is a shade of red near the waist part, giving it a classy look.
A straight gold line passes through the center of the jersey below the chest, diverges from the upper half of the all-black part and the gradient red-black texture.
The trousers, which are entirely red, end up looking good with the shirt.