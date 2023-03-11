Ranking KKR's 5 best bowlers in its IPL history 

The third-most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lifted the title twice.

Their journey in the tournament wasn't smooth by any means after failing to qualify for the semi-finals in their formative years.

However, following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the skipper, things got better for them as KKR won two titles within three years (from 2012 to 2014).

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



15 years of memories!



#AmiKKR Just how fast the 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 change!15 years of memories! Just how fast the 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 change! 😌15 years of memories! 💜#AmiKKR https://t.co/zIks93C3c4

Gambhir stressed on building a great bowling attack for Kolkata. While it was the 'spin-to-win' mantra for them, their bowling unit has always boasted balance and versatility.

Though their bowling unit underperformed last season, it does not erase the fact that they have been blessed with some gifted bowlers over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest bowlers that KKR had over the years.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan for Kolkata franchise [PC: Twitter]

One of the longest-serving members of the Kolkata-based franchise, Shakib Al Hasan has been a valuable acquisition for the team.

While the Bangladesh legend has been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp for two years as well, KKR was the first team to include him in their team.

They acquired him way back in 2011 and the left-arm spinner was part of their two IPL wins as well. He was re-signed by the franchise in 2021 and is currently with them as well.

The 35-year-old has picked up 48 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.16 and at an average of under 30 across 56 IPL innings.

#4 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla posing for photoshoot [Pic Credit: KKR]

Another spinner on the list who was instrumental in the Kolkata-based team's success was Piyush Chawla. The wily leg-spinner was bought by the franchise in 2014 and was part of their roster until 2019. He is currently part of the MI side.

Fondly remembered for his winning runs in the IPL 2014 final, Chawla is the third-highest wicket-taker in KKR history. The leggie picked up 71 wickets at an average of 28.4 and at an economy of 8.31 across 76 matches.

Gambhir used Chawla effectively and under his tenure, the UP-born spinner racked up 42 wickets in 39 matches.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

The first pacer on the list, Umesh Yadav is one of the unsung heroes of the IPL. He has taken 135 scalps in the marquee league, 64 of which have come for KKR.

While Umesh has also played for Delhi and Bangalore, he has enjoyed a fair amount of success for the Knight Riders.

The right-arm pacer joined KKR back in 2014 and spent four years with them. During those years, he picked up 48 wickets across 45 matches.

After spending four years away, the 35-year-old was snapped up by Kolkata at his base price. It proved to be a great acquisition for them as Umesh rattled opposition batters with the new ball. He picked up 16 wickets last year and will try to replicate his heroics once again this year.

#2 Andre Russell

Andre Russell in action [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Inarguably the most valuable player for the KKR franchise over the years has been Andre Russell. While his hard-hitting batting exploits are second to none, the Caribbean all-rounder has been potent with the ball as well.

In fact, the 34-year-old Jamaican is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL for KKR. He has taken 90 wickets at a great average of just above 22 and at an economy of 8.96 across 87 innings.

Russell's bowling has grown from strength to strength over a period of time and he has been KKR's death-over specialist for some time now. Interestingly, Russell also holds the record of having the best individual bowling spell in an innings by a KKR bowler. He earned this record when he took a wondrous 5/15 against MI in 2021.

#1 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the Knight Riders' highest wicket-taker in IPL history [IPLT20]

No rewards for guessing here as Sunil Narine indisputably takes up the number one spot. One of the greatest T20 spinners to play in the cash-rich league, Narine played a huge role in the Kolkata-based team's success.

Having won both 2012 and 2014 IPL titles with the franchise, the wily tweaker has been a part of the Knight Riders' unit for a decade now.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



#OnThisDay Sunil Narine became a member of the Knight Riders family



#AmiKKR #SunilNarine 11 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 & 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 🫡Sunil Narine became a member of the Knight Riders family 11 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 & 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 🫡#OnThisDay 👉 Sunil Narine became a member of the Knight Riders family 💜#AmiKKR #SunilNarine https://t.co/moriw4FSkS

He has troubled innumerable batters with his uncanny mystery spin and has produced a record 170 wickets for the Knight Riders. His wickets have come at an average of 23.4 and at a stupendous economy of 6.55.

While the 34-year-old is still an integral part of the side, it remains to be seen how many seasons Narine has left in him.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes