Ranking the potential opening combinations of all IPL 2024 teams ft. Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis

The much-awaited 2024 IPL season starts in less than a week when South Indian giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off on March 22.

With the squads fully finalized, barring injury setbacks, the ten franchises must contemplate their strategies for the different sections of the 40-over contest. Much like how a good beginning is half the job done in a tournament, the same applies to a T20 innings, which makes nailing down the ideal opening pair paramount.

It is no secret that some of the perineal playoff sides boast settled and high-performing opening partnerships, while those that finish in the bottom half grapple for the same.

As is often the case before each IPL season, some teams have a tried and tested opening pair, which forms the bulk of the engine room of the batting, while others are unsettled at the top.

On that note, let us rank the ten teams on their potential opening combinations for IPL 2024.

# 10 KKR - Venkatesh Iyer & Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it could be another long and hard toil at the top of the order. The side was arguably the worst among opening pairs last season, a key factor behind them missing the playoffs.

KKR never settled in on any opening combination thanks to each of their possible openers, except Jason Roy, being out of form. N Jagadeesan was a disaster at the top of the order, averaging under 15 in six outings, while Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz was no better barely over 20 in 11 games.

The franchise also tried Venkatesh Iyer as an opener twice, but he failed to impress on both occasions. And the only batter who tasted success at the top, Jason Roy, has opted out of the 2024 IPL season.

It leaves KKR with a likely opening combination of Venkatesh Iyer, who enjoyed a tremendous 2021 at the position, and Gurbaz. However, Iyer failed miserably opening in IPL 2022, averaging under 18 in ten innings.

Yet, for the sake of team balance, KKR must play an Indian opener, making Iyer the only realistic choice. While they did sign the in-form Phil Salt for Roy, it is unlikely they will start with him immediately to partner Iyer at the top.

The side will be desperate for the Venkatesh Iyer-Rahmanullah Gurbaz pairing to resort to their peak versions and at least provide passable, if not spectacular, starts for the powerful middle-order to capitalize on.

# 9 SunRisers Hyderabad - Travis Head & Mayank Agarwal

SRH will be desperate for Mayank Agarwal to regain his best form.

The best indicator of SRH's opening issues is the fact that the 140-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma in SRH's final game against the Mumbai Indians was higher than the total runs by any opening pair for them in the entire IPL 2023.

Undoubtedly the worst side among opening pairs, SRH tried their luck with combinations. It included Mayank Agarwal partnering with Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma pairing with Anmolpreet Singh, among others.

However, the trio of Mayank, Brook, and Abhishek averaging in the 20s despite playing over ten games was the chief reason behind the side finishing at the bottom of the table.

To address the same, SRH acquired World Cup hero Travis Head in the mini-auction, and the Aussie star could partner Mayank at the top of the order to start the tournament.

Yet, even Head is an unproven commodity in the IPL and as a T20 opener, while Mayank's form in the upcoming season is anybody's guess. The uncertainty and the lack of experience in this or any other opening partnership SRH may try, involving Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips, or even Washington Sundar, makes them vulnerable at the top.

# 8 Delhi Capitals - David Warner & Prithvi Shaw

Shaw will be hoping for a bounce-back season at the top.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a season to forget in 2023, finishing second from bottom with only five wins in 14 games.

Among several other issues that hampered the side was their inability to string solid opening partnerships with the bat. Much to blame for that debacle was the form of Prithvi Shaw, who sunk to such a low, leading to his eventual dropping during the season.

The 24-year-old averaged a dismal 13.25 in eight games, forcing DC to try Phil Salt as David Warner's partner at the top for a few matches. Yet, the success of the Warner-Shaw opening partnership in IPL 2022, where they averaged over 45 at a strike rate of 166, should be enough for the franchise to start with the pair in the upcoming season.

Warner had another solid 2023 season, scoring 516 runs, even if his strike rate dropped to under 132. Yet, his partnership with Shaw averaged only a tick over 30, leaving the side often in early trouble.

While the franchise has few other left-field options like the new signing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Australian T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh and West Indian Shai Hope, it will be surprising if the Warner-Shaw partnership doesn't at least start at the top this season.

# 7 Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill & Wriddhiman Saha

Expand Tweet

If strictly ranking openers, Shubman Gill's heroics last season with 890 runs would have placed Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the ladder.

However, his opening partner, Wriddihiman Saha, endured a dismal 2023 season, averaging only 23.18 at a sub-130 strike rate in 17 games. While the duo as a partnership still scored 590 runs at an average of almost 35, their strike rate was in the mid-120s, well below the league average.

Nevertheless, their experience of batting together at the top over the last two seasons, with GT winning the title in 2022 and finishing runners-up last year, should ensure the duo remains intact. Yet, should Saha's waning form continue, the franchise could partner Gill with the talented Sai Sudharsan or New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson.

# 6 Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan & Jonny Bairstow

Expand Tweet

The return of England's Jonny Bairstow after missing last year's IPL exponentially increases Punjab Kings' (PBKS) chances of having an impressive 2024 season.

PBKS struggled massively at the top with the Shikhar Dhawan-Prabhsimran Singh partnership, scoring only 212 runs at a dismal average of under 20 in 11 games. While both batters scored over 350 runs in isolation, they never clicked as a pair, resulting in PBKS' batting frailties.

However, with Bairstow back, he should instantly partner Dhawan at the top to form a potentially devastating combination. The duo opened as a pair in five innings in IPL 2022 and averaged over 36 at a strike rate of almost 158.

After another season of missing the playoffs, the Dhawan-Bairstow paring could be just what the doctor ordered for PBKS to make a push for a top-four finish.

# 5 Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad & Rachin Ravindra

Expand Tweet

A month back, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would have easily broken into the top two of this list with their ever-reliable opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

However, Conway's thumb injury all but rules him out of most of the 2024 IPL season, leaving the franchise searching for Gaikwad's partner. Fortunately for them, signing Kiwi sensational Rachin Ravindra at the mini-auction could be the ideal solution.

Ravindra enjoyed an incredible 2023 ODI World Cup on Indian pitches but is still inexperienced in top-level T20 cricket. Having never played in the IPL could make it a coin flip on whether his partnership with Gaikwad will be successful for a side that has often built their trophy cabinets on solid starts with the bat.

Should Ravindra find the going tough, CSK might experiment with Ajinkya Rahane, who batted No.3 last season, at the top, considering his vast experience in past IPLs.

# 4 Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan

Expand Tweet

The Mumbai Indians (MI) possess one of the most settled opening combinations in the IPL with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Yet, both players have question marks hanging over them for different reasons. Kishan has been out of action since the end of last year, citing mental fatigue, during which he suffered exclusion from the BCCI Annual contract list. On the other hand, Rohit has been replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya and has struggled for form in the IPL over the past few seasons.

These underlying issues could result in the duo performing at their best or struggling for form in the upcoming season. Yet with totals of 504 and 459 runs at an average of almost 35 as an opening pair over the previous two IPL seasons, the right-left combination of Rohit and Kishan should provide MI with stellar starts.

# 3 Lucknow Super Giants - Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul

Expand Tweet

While the talks surrounding skipper KL Rahul batting in the middle-order are in full force, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be best served if the stylish batter opens with Quinton de Kock.

The duo formed the backbone of LSG's playoff run in their maiden IPL appearance in 2022, finishing with the most runs among the opening pairs. Their opening partnership scored 585 runs at an incredible average of 41.78, including a 210-run stand against KKR.

Last season, Rahul partnered with West Indian Kyle Mayers due to De Kock missing the start of the season and playing only four games. Yet, the pair performed admirably, averaging over 45 in eight innings, making it another possible option this season.

The acquisition of Devdutt Padikkal in the off-season also makes his opening with De Kock or Mayers an option should Rahul bat in the middle order. With multiple accomplished opening combinations and other potential pairings, the start of the batting innings should be the least of LSG's worries.

# 2 Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal & Jos Buttler

Expand Tweet

In Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals (RR) boast the most destructive opening pair in the competition.

The duo demolished bowling attacks despite Buttler's inconsistent run last season, scoring 550 runs at an average of 42.30 at a strike rate of over 150 as a partnership.

With Jaiswal going from strength to strength over the last 12 months and Buttler trending more towards his IPL 2022 form in T20s, RR's opening pair will likely create the most fear among opposition bowling attacks.

# 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis

Expand Tweet

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have missed the playoffs last season, but opening partnerships was the last of the reasons for their ouster. With Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis at the top, the side were routinely off to excellent starts, evidenced by both batters finishing in the top four of the leading run-scorers chart.

The duo, by far, scored the most runs by an opening pair in IPL 2023, with 939 runs at an extraordinary average of over 67. They also shared an incredible three 100-run and five 50-run partnerships in 14 innings.

If RCB are to go deep into the tournament and even win their elusive title, Kohli and Faf will likely have to replicate their heroics from a year ago.