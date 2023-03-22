Ranking RCB's 3 greatest all-rounders of all time

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have arguably been the biggest underachievers since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

The usual rumblings about the side's inability to win the elusive prize have started amongst fans and experts alike as we near the start of yet another IPL season. RCB have come close on a few occasions without ever being able to break the title drought.

Despite boasting superstars in batting and bowling like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the side have been found wanting in terms of quality all-rounders over the years.

With the T20 format high on having several world-class all-rounders to balance the side, the think tank has emphasized acquiring more all-rounders in the last few years. The franchise has plenty of options in the all-rounder department in the upcoming season with Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiley, and the recently acquired Michael Bracewell.

In a bid to finally break through and win their first-ever title after coming close last year, the team can take inspiration from the fact that most of their successful seasons in the past have come when they have had a world-class all-rounder providing team balance.

As we look ahead to IPL 2023, let us rank RCB's three greatest all-rounders in the history of the tournament.

# 3 Yuvraj Singh

One of India's all-time great match winners in white ball cricket, Yuvraj Singh, donned RCB colors in 2014. After the team missed the playoffs in 2012 and 2013, they went big and bagged the services of Yuvraj for a whopping ₹14 crores.

The left-hander was the second-leading run scorer for RCB in the 2014 season, scoring 376 runs at an impressive average of 34 and a strike rate of 135. He also picked up five wickets at a decent economy of 8.2 as the fifth or sixth bowling option.

Yuvraj produced one of the most incredible all-round performances in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals when he scored 83 from just 38 balls and followed it up with a spell of 4/35 in his four overs.

Despite a reasonably impressive season from Yuvraj Singh with the bat and a decent season with the ball, the side finished second to last with just five wins from 14 matches. This led to Yuvraj being released from the squad as the team looked to rebuild after yet another disappointing season.

#2 Shane Watson

One of the greatest T20 all-rounders of all time, Australia's Shane Watson took his talents to RCB ahead of the 2016 season. The veteran spent eight spectacular years with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and helped lead them to their elusive title in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

He was awarded the Most Valuable Player in 2008 and 2013. With an overall batting average of 36 at a strike rate of 140 and 67 wickets at an average of 28, Watson was the Royals' most valuable player in his eight-year tenure.

Watson then joined RCB in 2016 and played a critical role in his debut season, helping the team reach the final.

Although his numbers dwindled compared to his Royals stint, Watson provided a solid balance to the team as he scored at a strike rate of 133, batting in the middle order and picking up 20 wickets in the 2016 season.

However, a disappointing 2017 season led to his release from the squad as the side finished last in the 2017 campaign.

# 1 Jacques Kallis

South Africa's Jacques Kallis was one of the finest all-rounders across all three formats of cricket. With his impeccable batting technique and uncanny ability to bowl at different phases of the game, Kallis was one of the most sought-after players at the start of the IPL.

Kallis began his IPL career at RCB in 2008 and helped the side reach their first final in 2009. While Kallis endured a moderate first season with RCB, he returned to form in the 2009 season, scoring 361 runs and picking up six wickets.

However, the 2010 season was the Protea star's coming out party as he scored a mammoth 572 runs and picked up 13 wickets. He led RCB to the playoffs for the second straight year, where they lost in the semi-finals.

The all-rounder accumulated over 1000 runs and 20 wickets in his three-year tenure with the Bangalore franchise. He then moved on to the Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) and helped them win their first title in 2012.

