Ranking Sunil Narine's top 5 knocks in the IPL

A week after the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) notched up the highest-ever innings total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came close to surpassing those numbers and setting a new benchmark.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) long-standing record of 264 runs in an innings was broken by SRH when they put up a humungous total of 277 against the Mumbai Indians at the ongoing IPL 2024. Just a few days later, on Wednesday, April 3, KKR surpassed RCB’s number to register new second-best figures of 272/7.

It was an evening to remember for the KKR batters when they took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. KKR’s star all-rounder Sunil Narine was the wrecker-in-chief with the bat as he aced the opener’s role with perfection, thereby registering his career-best IPL figures of 85(39).

The Trinidadian cricketer has been a crucial component in KKR’s setup since 2012 and was one of the key factors behind the franchise’s title victory in 2012 and 2014. Though Narine’s place in the batting lineup has seen quite a few changes throughout his career, he proved his worth as an opener yet again in the team’s most recent match against DC.

Narine is a proven match-winner and continues to showcase his prowess across all departments to date. Having been part of the Kolkata-based outfit for over a decade, the 35-year-old has put up some noteworthy performances with the willow.

With that, let’s have a look at Sunil Narine’s five best knocks in the IPL.

#5 47(25) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), IPL 2019

It was the 21st match of the 2019 edition of the tournament when the Rajasthan Royals hosted KKR at Jaipur. While KKR bowlers were spectacular, restricting the hosts to 139/3 in the first innings, it was Steve Smith’s knock for the Men in Pink that helped them get to a decent total.

Narine went wicketless but maintained a good economy rate of 5.50 in the game. He opened the batting alongside Chris Lynn as the two powered KKR to a fiery start. The duo shared a 91-run partnership before Narine walked back with 47 runs to his name off 25 deliveries.

Lynn and Robin Uthappa carried the momentum forward as KKR chased down the target within 14 overs to secure a dominant win. Narine struck at 188.0, the highest among all batters in that game, and notched up six fours and three sixes in his knock.

#4 54(17) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), IPL 2017

Narine, whose highest score for KKR before the IPL 2017 game against RCB had been 13 runs, notched up a powerful 17-ball 54 to take his side to a victory. The all-rounder had a total of 32 runs to his name in the five seasons before 2017, but he rose to the occasion in the best way possible.

KKR were given a target of 159 runs to chase in the 46th match of the season against RCB. Narine grabbed the spotlight alongside Lynn as the duo made 100 runs in the powerplay. The ended up sharing a 105-run opening stand before Narine found his way back to the dugout.

Their powerful start helped the middle-order batters capitalize on the momentum as KKR registered a six-wicket win. Narine scored one of the fastest half-centuries of the tournament, getting to the 50-run mark in just 15 deliveries. His knock included six fours and four maximums as he struck at a massive 317.64.

#3 64(32) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the IPL saw KKR missing out on a spot in the playoffs by a very narrow margin. Nevertheless, they had a fruitful season. In the 42nd match of the season, KKR lost the toss and were put to bat first by Delhi Capitals.

KKR’s start to the innings wasn’t ideal as opener Shubman Gill and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi were dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay. Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine’s 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped KKR survive the early scare and eventually get to 194/6.

While Rana emerged as the top scorer for KKR, Narine, who batted at No. 5, put up 64 runs in 32 deliveries to trouble the opposition batters. Hitting six fours and four sixes, Narine struck at 200 and played a key role in his team’s victory.

#2 75(36) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018

Before the IPL 2024 season, Narine’s knock of a 36-ball 75 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) stood as his highest-ever score in the tournament’s history. The 44th match of the IPL 2018 saw KKR brilliantly breach the 200-run mark as they posted a massive 245/6 in the first innings.

Though no batter could score a ton, Sunil Narine, who opened the innings alongside Lynn, finished as the top-scorer not just for KKR but also in the contest overall. Narine and Lynn handled the powerplay well before the latter gave away his wicket to Andrew Tye.

The Trinidadian player then formed a formidable partnership with Robin Uthappa and went on to score a massive 75 runs off just 36 deliveries and his knock included nine boundaries and four sixes. KXIP came close to chasing down the total but the KKR bowlers managed to restrict them to 214/8.

Though Narine ended up leaking 44 runs, he dismissed the in-form KL Rahul to grab his only wicket from the game and eventually be adjudged the Player of the Match

#1 85(39) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), IPL 2024

One of Narine’s finest performances with the bat in the history of the IPL came in the ongoing 2024 edition. Batting against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi, Narine once again took charge of the top order and opened the innings with Phil Salt.

The two shared a 50-run partnership well inside the powerplay before the England cricketer found his way back to the dugout in the fifth over. Narine then joined hands with young debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi as the duo powered KKR to 164/2 in 12.3 overs from what was 60/1 in 4.3.

DC bowlers faced the heat as Narine went berserk with the bat. He hit the ground running from the word go and got to his fifty in just 21 deliveries. He charged the innings further and finished as the top scorer for his side, with a 39-ball 85 including seven fours and as many sixes.

Sunil Narine then impressed with the ball in the second essay and finished with 1/29 in his four-over spell. His all-round performance in KKR’s massive 106-run victory helped him bag the Player of the Match award.