Ranking the top 5 best matches from IPL 2025 ft. DC vs RR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 concluded on Tuesday, June 3, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lift their maiden title in 18 years. The two sides contested in a close battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Rajat Patidar’s team eventually coming out on top.

The 18th edition of the tournament saw some thrilling and exciting games, with teams pulling off unexpected chases and defences. The matches saw the teams pull off a victory by chasing the target on the final delivery, defend a low total, and also the only super over of the season.

With yet another rollercoaster ride coming to an end, we ranked the top five matches of the IPL 2025. Here’s a look:

#5 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 56

The 56th match of the tournament saw Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in one of the most chaotic games of the tournament. In what went down as a rain-marred affair, the match witnessed all kinds of emotions- frustration, anger, excitement, anxiety, happiness, and satisfaction.

The first innings concluded smoothly, with MI posting 155/8 on board as GT bowlers worked in tandem to restrict the hosts to a chaseable total. However, rain played spoilsport during the visitors’ chase as they kept losing momentum due to regular pauses.

When covers came on at the end of the 14th over, GT had been eight runs ahead in the DLS par score. But the break didn’t help them as they lost quick wickets when the game resumed. The match was paused again after the 18th over, where GT were five runs short of the par score and needed 24 off 12 balls to win

After a rather long delay, GT had gotten themselves a revised target as they lost one over. With the new target now reading 15 runs to win off six deliveries, Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee hit a four and a six to get closer to the target. MI skipper Hardik Pandya missed a run-out chance as GT ran a single off the final delivery to pull off a brilliant chase.

#4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 52

IPL 2025 champions RCB faced five-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the 52nd match of the tournament at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK bowlers had a challenging outing as they conceded 213 runs, with the home team getting to that score, losing five wickets in the process.

Chasing a 214-run total, the visitors were off to a solid start. Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed put up a 51-run opening stand, with the former dominating the show. Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja’s 114-run partnership for the third wicket was noteworthy as the duo got their side closer to the target.

Mhatre fell just six runs short of his maiden IPL ton as Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets in a row to turn the tide in his team’s favor. Skipper MS Dhoni tried to finish the chase but was dismissed in the final over as CSK landed in trouble, eventually losing the game by just two runs.

#3 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32

The DC vs RR game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was the only match this season that went into a super over, with the hosts clinching a clinical victory. DC posted 188 runs in their 20-over quota, with Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, and Ashutosh Sharma contributing equally.

Chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson got off to a great start, but the skipper had to retire hurt owing to an injury. Meanwhile, his opening partner scored a half-century. A similar 51-run knock by Nitish Rana, followed by Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer’s 26 and 15-run knocks, led to RR levelling the scores.

Hetmyer and Riyan Parag walked out to bat in the super over, and the latter’s dismissal brought Jaiswal into the over as well. However, with two batters being run out, RR were held to 11 runs in five deliveries, with DC being set a 12-run target.

Rahul and Stubbs finished off the chase in just four deliveries as the former hit a boundary and the latter hit a six, helping DC win the thrilling encounter.

#2 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 31

IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) did the unthinkable by defending the lowest-ever total in 18 years of the tournament’s history. The game saw several records being scripted and broken as the Punjab-based outfit bagged a historic win.

Shreyas Iyer, leading his team against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was expected to do well, and he stood up to everyone’s expectations. PBKS were dished out for a dismal 111/10 in 15.3 as nobody besides the openers could do well with the bat.

While it looked like a one-sided win for KKR, what happened next was something beyond imagination. Yuzvendra Chahal led the bowling charge for Punjab, picking up four wickets, followed by Marco Jansen, who scalped three.

The PBKS bowlers ran through KKR’s batting unit as the visitors suffered a terrible collapse. With that, they were held to 95/10 in 15.1 overs as PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL’s history, and the world witnessed a historic contest.

#1 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4

One of the finest matches of the IPL 2025 took place when Delhi faced Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the tournament in Visakhapatnam. LSG scored a fitting total of 209/8 as they looked to get off to a winning start.

LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram shared a 46-run stand. Their innings got better when Nicholas Pooran joined the Australian on the pitch after the South African’s wicket.

A 72-run knock by Marsh, followed by the West Indian’s 30-ball 75, saw LSG get to a good total. No other batter, except David Miller, could put up a decent amount of runs. Besides their four overseas batters, all Indian players were dismissed for single-digit scores.

DC’s start to the chase was awful as they lost three batters inside the first two overs. Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis then walked back to the dugout in quick succession as DC were reduced to 65/5 in 6.4 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma, Stubbs, and Vipraj Nigam rose to the occasion as they went bonkers, taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. Courtesy of their knocks, followed by Ashutosh’s whirlwind knock, it came down to the final over. DC needed six runs off the final over with just one wicket in hand.

Mohit Sharma took a single off the second delivery and handed over the strike to Ashutosh. He, in turn, hit a magnificent six off the over’s third delivery to take his side to a win. The middle-order batters successfully turned the face of the game to help their side win from a point when nobody thought it was possible.

