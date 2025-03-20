Ranking the top 5 teams with the best death bowlers in IPL 2025 ft. KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to begin on Saturday, March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a tournament where batters have predominantly dominated, it has always been challenging for bowlers, particularly during the crucial death overs. The pressure doubles on them as they not only need to contain batters but also pick up wickets.

While several teams have had power-packed batting line-ups in the IPL, only those who have been successful on the bowling front, especially during the death overs, and consistently, have been able to win titles.

As the 2025 season approaches, all teams have tried their best to bolster their bowling attacks and bring in some quality death bowlers in their ranks. That said, let us take a look at the top five teams based on their death bowlers ahead of IPL 2025.

Top 5 teams with the best death bowlers in IPL 2025

#5 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals RR Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

At number five on this list are the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have a couple of solid death bowlers in their squad with English pacer Jofra Archer and Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma. Archer has an overall economy rate of 7.43 in the IPL while Sandeep has an economy rate of 7.88.

In addition, they have Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who is also capable of bowling at the death and is known to contain batters. He has an overall economy rate of 7.66 in the tournament.

#4 Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians have one of the best death bowlers in world cricket in the form of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He had an economy rate of just 6.06 in death overs in IPL 2024. He is known for his yorkers, variations, and ability to execute them under pressure.

Mumbai also have left-arm New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is again known for his yorkers at the death. Along with Bumrah, they have a lethal combination at the backend. Further, Hardik Pandya is also capable of bowling at the death, proving his ability during the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Sunrisers Hyderabad, finalists of IPL 2024, have one of the most potent pace attacks this season. With skipper Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel, they two brilliant death-overs bowlers. Harshal is particularly known for his slower deliveries and variations at the backend of the innings.

Along with Cummins and Harshal, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami also adds to their pace attack. Shami is equally experienced and can prove to be a solid option to bowl those crucial death overs.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have plenty of options when it comes to death bowling. The likes of Andre Russell and Spencer Johnson are known for their ability to deliver yorkers while Anrich Nortje and Harshit Rana add to the attack as well.

The IPL 2024 champions have two world-class spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakavarthy, who can not just contain batters at the death but also pick up wickets. The spin duo perfectly complements the pace attack to form a solid death-bowling unit.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals arguably have one of the best death-bowling attack heading into IPL 2025. Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, and Mohit Sharma are their solid Indian pacers who can bowl at the death.

Natarajan is known for his yorkers while Mohit is known for his slower deliveries and variations, bringing in variety. Along with them, the presence of Mitchell Starc further bolsters their pace and death-bowling unit. Starc brings immense experience and has the ability to deliver yorkers under pressure. The Australian proved his worth last season with a stellar performance in the final as well.

