Ranking the top 5 uncapped performers from the first half of IPL 2025 ft. Priyansh Arya

The 2025 IPL season is just past the midway point, with all ten teams having played at least half of their 14 league stage matches. The Gujarat Titans (GT) sit atop the points table with six wins in eight outings, while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in last place with only two wins in eight matches.

For the first time in IPL history, the Men in Yellow are on the brink of missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons. As headline-dominating as team and superstar performances and comparisons are for IPL fans, youngsters and newcomers grabbing eyeballs remain the most exciting aspect of the league year in and year out.

The ongoing IPL season has been no different, with several young uncapped players producing game-changing performances. The teams in the top half of the points table have benefited massively through their fearless batting and bowling stints.

On that note, let us rank the top five uncapped performers from the first half of IPL 2025.

Honorable Mentions: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Aniket Verma, and Nehal Wadhera

# 5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi continues to impress with his classy strokeplay at all stages of the 20 overs. After showing glimpses of his skill level in his debut IPL season last year, the 20-year-old has taken it up a notch in the ongoing competition.

Raghuvanshi has batted across positions for KKR this season but still boasts an excellent average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 149.24 in seven outings.

He is only three runs shy of the 200-run mark, and KKR could do with utilizing his form at the top of the order for the remainder of the season.

# 4 Vaibhav Arora

Another KKR cricketer, Vaibhav Arora, has gone under the radar this season due to the team's struggles. The right-arm pacer has provided KKR with excellent consistency and several breakthroughs in the powerplay.

The 27-year-old, playing his fourth IPL season, has picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.66 and an economy of under 9.50.

His 3/29 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) remains his best performance of the season, helping KKR pull off an 80-run win.

# 3 Vipraj Nigam

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has come out of nowhere and delivered the goods in his maiden IPL season. The leg-spinning all-rounder has excelled with the ball at various stages of the innings against some of the best batters in the tournament.

Nigam has picked up seven wickets in as many games at an average of 27 and an economy of nine.

Bowling aside, his batting heroics with a brilliant 39 in DC's opening game win over the Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) kick-started his emergence in the IPL.

# 2 Priyansh Arya

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya has become an excitement machine, thanks to his blistering starts with the bat in the powerplay. After showing glimpses of his talent in the initial few games, the 23-year-old pummeled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attack with an incredible 42-ball 103.

Arya has helped PBKS get off to rapid starts with the bat - a crucial reason behind their five wins in eight outings thus far this season. The southpaw has scored 254 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 201.58 this season.

# 1 Digvesh Rathi

If one Sunil Narine wasn't enough to torment batters in the IPL, another in the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has emerged this season. Mimicking Narine in action and effectiveness, the 25-year-old has led a seemingly light LSG bowling attack in style.

Notebook celebrations aside, Digvesh has picked up timely wickets for LSG to keep the opposition batters in check consistently this IPL. The 25-year-old is on nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 26.44 and an economy of 7.43.

At five wins in eight matches, LSG has punched above their weight thus far this season, and Digvesh has played a massive role in that.

