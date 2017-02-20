Rashid Khan: All you need to know about IPL's most expensive Afghanistan player

Sunrisers Hyderabad splashed out a whopping 4 Crores on the young spinner from Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has tasted success at a very young age of 18 years

You will definitely not know much about Rashid Khan if you do not follow the cricket matches of the ICC Associate Members. Khan is an Afghanistan cricketer who made his debut for the national side at a very young age. An age where he did not even possess the right to vote in his country’s elections.

Khan was just a teenager when he donned his national colours for the first time. He is basically a leg-spinner who has a hurried action. In addition to this, he is one of the few cricketers who will rush through their quota of overs in a match.

Afghanistan is yet to be granted Test match status in the International arena. So far they have played 72 One-Day International matches and 55 T20 Internationals. Out of those, Khan has featured in 18 ODIs and 21 T20I matches.

His debut appearance was against Zimbabwe in the October 2015 in an ODI and went on to make his T20I debut against the same opposition at Bulawayo. Since then Khan has time and again impressed everyone and has now cemented his place in the Afghanistan national setup as a frontline spinner.

#5 He made his debut at the age of 17

Rashid Khan was just 17 years and 28 days when he made his One Day debut. In his first match, Rashid Khan repaid the selectors’ faith, not with wickets thought but his control on the ball. The leggie just went for 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs in the match and picked up one wicket.

However, Khan’s best performance came a little after 4 months. He picked up 25/3 against UAE in the Asia Cup and registered another 3 wicket haul against Namibia in the qualifier stage of the World T20 in 2016. He snatched 3 wickets for just 11 runs.

Khan is not only known for his bowling abilities, he is a handy batsman in the lower order as well. He occasionally chips in with composed knocks of handful amount of runs lower down the order.